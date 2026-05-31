South Africa—Latest Country to Face Visa Issues Ahead of 2026 World Cup

South Africa’s sports minister, Gayton McKenzie, said the national team was “made to look like fools,” as it dealt with delays traveling to their World Cup training base in Pachuca, Mexico ahead of the tournament due to visa issues.

"This [South African Football Association] travel and visa debacle is embarrassing and grossly unfair towards the players and coaching staff,” McKenzie posted to X early Sunday. “I have informed SAFA that I need a report, and action must be taken against those responsible for this mess. We are being made to look like fools.”

SAFA said the team had “experienced challenges regarding visas for some players and officials,” but did not provide further details.

The issue has since been resolved, with McKenzie updating to social media nine hours later that all players had received their visas to travel to the U.S., set to depart on a charter Monday, a day later than initially planned. The “assistant coach, team doctor, head of security and one analyst” are still waiting to receive their visas, though.

South Africa is set to compete in its first men’s World Cup since hosting the tournament in 2010 and will play the tournament’s opening match at the Estadio Banorte in Mexico City on June 11 against Mexico, the same matchup as 2010’s opening game. The squad will then travel to the U.S. to face Czechia in Atlanta on June 18, before concluding Group A play against South Korea back in Mexico in Monterrey.

Other Nations Facing Challenges

South Africa battled to a scoreless draw against Nicaragua in the final home game before the World Cup. | Phill Magakoe/AFP/Getty Images

South Africa is just the latest squad to face challenges traveling to North America for the expanded 48-team World Cup across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

In addition to the Mexican entry visas, the team needs the ability to enter the U.S. to play its second game of the tournament.

Aside from South Africa, other national teams have not had an easy route into North America. The DR Congo team has been told to isolate by the U.S. government due to the Ebola outbreak in the region, despite none of the players having been there in recent months and their pre-World Cup training camp being relocated to Belgium. Iranian officials and team staff have also had difficulties receiving visas, given the ongoing war with the U.S. in the region.

In addition to athletes, staff and officials, fans from several nations are also facing challenges, with the latest reminder coming from the Canada Border Services Agency, which told fans Saturday that “There is no special FIFA visa,” and that “a FIFA World Cup ticket is not a ticket into the country."

Following South Africa and Mexico’s battle in the opening match, the opening day will also see Czechia face South Korea, before the second day of the tournament sees co-hosts Canada play Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto and the U.S. take on Paraguay in Los Angeles.

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