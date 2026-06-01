2026 World Cup Friendlies Schedule: The Biggest Games To Keep An Eye On

With the domestic soccer season now finished in most of the world’s major leagues, there are only a few weeks to go until the 2026 World Cup kicks off.

Fear not, soccer aficionados—you won’t have to go completely without the beautiful game in the meantime.

There is still plenty of international action to sink your teeth into, with nations across the globe playing warm-up friendlies as they fine-tune their preparations for the tournament.

Here are our picks of the matches worth watching.

World Cup 2026 Friendlies: Biggest & Best Games

Erling Haaland will lead Norway into their first World Cup of the 21st century. | Fredrik Varfjell/NTB/AFP/Getty Images

While almost every World Cup nation is in action over the next couple of weeks, with teams playing one or two warm-up fixtures ahead of the tournament, there are a handful of standout matchups involving some of the world’s biggest soccer powers.

First up is a particularly tasty clash between Croatia and Belgium on June 2. Both nations are navigating periods of transition, with several stars from their golden generations either retired, winding down their careers, or being phased out in favor of emerging talent. As a result, it should provide an intriguing glimpse into how each side might fare this summer in North America.

Two days later, France takes on Ivory Coast, pitting one of the tournament favorites against a nation many believe has the talent to spring a surprise.

The weekend, however, is when things really heat up. On Saturday, June 6, Portugal faces Chile, the United States takes on Germany, England meets New Zealand, and Brazil squares off against Egypt—all fixtures that should offer plenty of entertainment and insight.

On Sunday, reigning world champion Argentina, led by Lionel Messi as he prepares for a sixth World Cup appearance, faces Honduras. But Morocco vs. Norway is arguably the standout fixture.

Africa’s champion—albeit one crowned amid controversy—against the team many are tipping as this summer’s dark horse. Achraf Hakimi versus Erling Haaland. Alexander Sørloth versus Ismael Saibari. Oscar Bobb versus Ayyoub Bouaddi. Brahim Díaz versus Martin Ødegaard. (We couldn’t make that last one rhyme, sorry.)

It’s a matchup packed with fascinating individual battles—and one that could tell us a lot about two teams hoping to make deep runs at the World Cup.

The action continues next week, too.

Among the standout fixtures are DR Congo—one of the World Cup debutants—taking on Chile, Argentina facing Iceland, Portugal meeting Nigeria and England squaring off against Costa Rica.

World Cup 2026 Friendlies Schedule

Match Date Venue Kickoff Time (ET) Croatia vs. Belgium Tuesday, June 2 Stadion HNK Rijeka, Croatia 12 p.m. Netherlands vs. Algeria Wednesday, June 3 De Kuip, Netherlands 2:45 p.m. Spain vs. Iraq Thursday, June 4 Estadio de Riazor, Spain 3 p.m. France vs. Ivory Coast Thursday, June 4 Stade de la Beaujoire, France 3:10 p.m. Portugal vs. Chile Saturday, June 6 Estádio do Jamor, Portgual 1:45 p.m. United States vs. Germany Saturday, June 6 Soldier Field, USA 2:30 p.m. England vs. New Zealand Saturday, June 6 Raymond James Stadium, USA 4 p.m. Brazil vs. Egypt Saturday, June 6 Huntington Bank Field, USA 7 p.m. Argentina vs. Honduras Sunday, June 7 Kyle Field, USA 8 p.m. Greece vs. Italy Sunday, June 7 Pankritio Stadium, Greece 3 p.m. Morocco vs. Norway Sunday, June 7 Red Bull Arena, USA 3 p.m. France vs. Northern Ireland Monday, June 8 Decathlon Arena, France 3:10 p.m. DR Congo vs. Chile Tuesday, June 9 Municipal de La Línea de la Concepción, Spain 10 a.m. Saudi Arabia vs. Senegal Tuesday, June 9 Toyota Field, USA 7 p.m. Argentina vs. Iceland Tuesday, June 9 TBC 9 p.m. Portugal vs. Nigeria Wednesday, June 10 Estádio Dr. Magalhaes Pessoa, Portugal 3:45 p.m. England vs. Costa Rica Wednesday, June 10 Inter&Co Stadium, USA 4 p.m.

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