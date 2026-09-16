Air Jordan 1 Low "Garden" Honors MJ's Last Dance in MSG

Before the confetti stopped flying through the streets of the Big Apple, Jordan Brand immediately shifted into gear to celebrate the New York Knicks' 2026 NBA Championship.

One of the limited-edition sneakers was the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Garden" colorway. It tells the story of Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan's last game against in Madison Square Garden during the 1997-98 Last Dance season.

Jumpman shared official images and details of the sneakers in June, months before their release date. Now, the highly anticipated kicks are finally hitting shelves this month. Below is everything fans must know to secure a pair of the shoes.

Release Information

The Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG "Garden" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Garden" colorway will drop at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, September 26. Online shoppers can buy the retro basketball shoes for $155 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, and select retailers.

Will the sneakers sell out on release day? That remains to be seen. Regardless, savvy shoppers can monitor sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT for potential deals if supply exceeds demand.

Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG "Garden" colorway. | Nike

Jordan wore the Air Jordan 1 during his final game against the Knicks in Madison Square Garden during the Last Dance season. Drawing inspiration from the Bulls' black-and-red alternate road uniforms, this shoe features a premium aesthetic.

The silhouette sports a Summer White upper with Varsity Red and black flower graphics on the overlays. Metallic Gold outlines the Nike Swoosh logos.

Just below the "Nike Air" branding, the Knicks' blue and orange appear on the lace loop. The original Air Jordan "Wings" logo is stitched into the heels in Metallic Gold.

Tech Specs

The Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG "Garden" colorway. | Nike

Jordan never played in the low-top version of his first signature sneaker, but it remains one of his most popular shoes. The upper features premium leather and textiles for durability and comfort.

Underfoot, a foam midsole contains Nike Air technology for impact absorption. Lastly, the legendary rubber outsole pattern appears in Varsity Red to complete the Bulls theme. These casual sneakers are classy enough to wear almost anywhere.

Michael Jordan x New York City

Packaging for the Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG "Garden" colorway. | Nike

Jordan Brand went all out on this release. In addition to three sets of laces (black, blue, orange), the shoes arrive in special packaging. The box shares the message, "It's fun to come back here and play. And the shoes are a part of that."

New York City inspires everything. That includes the GOAT and his iconic signature sneaker line. As Knicks fans continue to celebrate their championship season, these kicks are a must-have for sneakerheads.

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