The Air Jordan 5 "Halloween" Is Sitting on Shelves

Nike and Jordan Brand always celebrate holidays with exciting sneaker releases. Earlier this month, fans got their first look at the Air Jordan 5 "Halloween" colorway. Despite the initial excitement, the glow-in-the-dark kicks are sitting on shelves.

Even more surprising, the sneaker resale market doesn't reflect a lack of demand. Either way, sneakerheads who missed the initial drop still have time to buy the amazing Halloween-themed kicks before the spookiest night of the year.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 5 "Halloween" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 5 "Halloween" colorway dropped on October 17, 2026. The retro basketball shoes are still in stock at Nike, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Hibbett's. The shoes were released in full-family sizing: Adult ($215), Big Kid ($155), Little Kid ($95), and Baby/Toddler ($80).

Usually, when shoes don't sell out on release day, shoppers look to sneaker resale platforms like StockX and GOAT for a potential deal. However, resale prices are holding steady, with most asking prices hovering around the retail price. Currently, there are no savings opportunities.

Colorway Design

The Air Jordan 5 "Halloween" colorway. | Nike

The "Halloween" colorway features a premium black nubuck upper to help you stay out of sight. Meanwhile, Picante Red detailing adds a fiery element. Best of all, the Jumpman logos, No. 23, and Nike Air branding are stitched in a shade of green called Glow In The Dark (although those parts don't actually glow in the dark).

However, the translucent outsole actually does glow in the dark. The rest of the iconic details remain true to the original model. A speckled effect on the jagged midsole, lace locks, and OG branding celebrates Halloween in classic style. The kicks come with just one pair of black laces for a stealthy aesthetic.

Performance Technology

The Air Jordan 5 "Halloween" colorway. | Nike

Like so many of us, the Air Jordan 5 has aged off the basketball court. However, its premium materials and iconic silhouette have made it a fan-favorite shoe for decades. Plus, they are surprisingly comfortable.

The Nike Air technology in the heel and forefoot offers impact protection. Meanwhile, quarter-panel netting enhances breathability. Lastly, the rubber outsole's herringbone traction pattern completes the old-school basketball shoe.

Jordan Brand's 2026 Halloween Plans

The Air Jordan 5 "Halloween" colorway. | Nike

No company celebrates holidays like the Swoosh and Jumpman. While Nike Basketball unveiled its 2026 Halloween Collection, Jordan Brand has dropped multiple spooky colorways of its most popular retro shoes.

NBA legend Michael Jordan's fifth signature shoe has enjoyed unwavering popularity since 1990, and it's strange to see it sit on shelves longer than a few days. But it allows fans to buy the kicks and look frightfully fresh on Halloween.

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