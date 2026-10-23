Grizzlies vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Player to Watch for Friday, Oct. 23
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The Golden State Warriors open the home portion of their schedule with a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.
The Warriors suffered a 127-105 road loss at the hands of the Lakers to open their season on Wednesday night. Steph Curry led the way with 23, but no other Warrior scored more than 14 points in the game.
On the flip side, the Grizzlies covered as -11.5 favorites in a 123-103 home win over Utah to open their season. Ty Jerome dropped a career-high 45 points in the win.
Golden State has won the last six matchups against Memphis, including all three meetings last season.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to watch, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Grizzlies vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Grizzlies +3.5 (-110)
- Warriors -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies +130
- Warriors -155
Total
- 235.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Grizzlies vs. Warriors How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Oct. 23
- Time: 10:00 p.m.
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): WATN, NBCSBA
- Grizzlies record: 1-0
- Warriors record: 0-1
Grizzlies vs. Warriors Injury Reports
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Cedric Coward – Doubtful
- Isaiah Stewart – Questionable
Warriors Injury Report
- Charles Bassey – Questionable
- Jimmy Butler III – Out
- Moses Moody – Out
- Brandin Podziemski – Questionable
- Kristaps Porzingis – Out
Grizzlies vs. Warriors Player To Watch
Stephen Curry, Point Guard, Golden State Warriors
Who else can we possibly highlight besides Steph Curry in the Warriors home opener?
Curry opened the season with 23 points on 7 of 15 shooting (2 of 7 from deep) to lead the way for Golden State. He’s going to need more help than that, but he’s also capable of putting up at least a few more points as well.
You can be sure that Steph will be locked in for tonight’s home opener, and his scoring props are worth a look.
Grizzlies vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick
The Warriors have dominated this matchup in recent years, and Golden State does get quite the boost in its home opener. The Warriors were 22-19 at home and just 15-26 on the road last year. Likewise, Memphis had two more wins at home (13) than on the road (11).
I don’t see Jerome or anyone else on the Grizzlies having a career night, and I expect a bounce-back performance from Steph Curry’s support on the home side.
The moneyline is obviously the safer play, but I think the Warriors can cover the spread tonight.
Pick: Warriors -3.5 (-110)
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop