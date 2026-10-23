Grizzlies vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Player to Watch for Friday, Oct. 23

The Golden State Warriors open the home portion of their schedule with a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.

The Warriors suffered a 127-105 road loss at the hands of the Lakers to open their season on Wednesday night. Steph Curry led the way with 23, but no other Warrior scored more than 14 points in the game.

On the flip side, the Grizzlies covered as -11.5 favorites in a 123-103 home win over Utah to open their season. Ty Jerome dropped a career-high 45 points in the win.

Golden State has won the last six matchups against Memphis, including all three meetings last season.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to watch, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Grizzlies +3.5 (-110)

Warriors -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Grizzlies +130

Warriors -155

Total

235.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Grizzlies vs. Warriors How to Watch

Date: Friday, Oct. 23

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Venue: Chase Center

How to Watch (TV): WATN, NBCSBA

Grizzlies record: 1-0

Warriors record: 0-1

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Injury Reports

Grizzlies Injury Report

Cedric Coward – Doubtful

Isaiah Stewart – Questionable

Warriors Injury Report

Charles Bassey – Questionable

Jimmy Butler III – Out

Moses Moody – Out

Brandin Podziemski – Questionable

Kristaps Porzingis – Out

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Player To Watch

Stephen Curry, Point Guard, Golden State Warriors

Who else can we possibly highlight besides Steph Curry in the Warriors home opener?

Curry opened the season with 23 points on 7 of 15 shooting (2 of 7 from deep) to lead the way for Golden State. He’s going to need more help than that, but he’s also capable of putting up at least a few more points as well.

You can be sure that Steph will be locked in for tonight’s home opener, and his scoring props are worth a look.

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick

The Warriors have dominated this matchup in recent years, and Golden State does get quite the boost in its home opener. The Warriors were 22-19 at home and just 15-26 on the road last year. Likewise, Memphis had two more wins at home (13) than on the road (11).

I don’t see Jerome or anyone else on the Grizzlies having a career night, and I expect a bounce-back performance from Steph Curry’s support on the home side.

The moneyline is obviously the safer play, but I think the Warriors can cover the spread tonight.

Pick: Warriors -3.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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