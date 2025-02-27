The Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game" triumphantly returns this Saturday
Was it a cold or food poisoning that plagued Michael Jordan during Game 5 of the 1998 NBA Finals? Basketball fans will never truly know. However, Jordan leading the Chicago Bulls to victory over the Utah Jazz made basketball history.
Best of all, Jordan's black and red colorway of the Air Jordan 12 also became equally consequential. Dubbed the "Flu Game" colorway, the kicks immediately became historic in the sneaker industry.
The Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game" is as much a part of that Finals victory as Scottie Pippen helping carry Jordan off of the court or the debate that flared up during The Last Dance documentary in 2020.
Despite the Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game" releasing multiple times over the years, it will always excite old-school NBA fans and sneakerheads. Totally immune to the pressure and other viral illnesses, the iconic basketball shoes make their triumphant return this weekend.
The Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game" is scheduled to be released at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, March 1. Online shoppers can buy the retro basketball shoes on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and other select retailers.
The shoes carry a hefty retail price of $210 in adult sizes, $160 in grade school sizes, $100 in pre-school sizes, and $85 in toddler sizes.
That is a $20 price increase across the board from its last release in 2016. Even more challenging, the shoes will almost certainly sell out quickly.
They are extremely popular and are expected to be limited in quantity. Many fans will have to pay above the retail price on sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.
The Air Jordan 12 was originally released in November 1996. Jordan wore the mid-top basketball shoe throughout the Bulls' run to the 1996-97 NBA season, culminating in their second straight championship.
The "Flu Game" colorway features premium black tumbled leather on the upper. The textured varsity red mudguard and midsole provide a bold contrast, while signature details like the signature Jumpman logo on the tongue and heel tab complete the classic silhouette.
The Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game" colorway has enjoyed three retro releases since its initial launch in 1997. The iconic kicks dropped in 2003, 2009, and 2016.
As a testament to their enduring popularity, the vintage sneakers still fetch upwards of $500 in some sizes on the resale market. There is no doubt that many sneakerheads see this release as an investment opportunity.
Jordan finished Game 5 with 38 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. A few days later, the Bulls clinched the title.
The Air Jordan 12 is already loaded with lore, but the unmistakable black and red colorway serves as a bat signal to basketball fans of all ages. These sneakers are an integral part of NBA history.
