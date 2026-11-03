The Air Jordan 14 "Forest Green" Is Still in Stock Online

Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan's 14th signature shoe holds a special place with sneakerheads. The Air Jordan 14 is largely seen as the exclamation mark at the end of the line's golden era. Jordan completed his second three-peat with the Chicago Bulls in the shoe, instantly making it an all-time classic.

Usually, the silhouette sells out on release day, regardless of the colorway. However, the Air Jordan 14 "Forest Green" is sitting on shelves after launching last week. Perhaps it got overshadowed by all of the other Halloween drops. Either way, fans can now find the kicks at or below the retail price online.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 14 "Forest Green" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 14 "Forest Green" dropped on October 31, 2026. The retro basketball shoes are still available for $215 in adult sizes at Nike, Foot Locker, and select retailers.

Even better, savvy shoppers might be able to find their size below the retail price on trusted resale platforms like GOAT and StockX. Currently, the average resale price is $200 on StockX, with asking prices below that in most sizes.

Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 14 "Forest Green" colorway. | Nike

The "Forest Green" colorway features a white leather upper with Gorge Green accents across the midsole and heels. The Jordan wordmark, Jumpman logos, and #23 branding appear throughout the shoe in Light Graphite.

Lastly, the white outsole with carbon fiber accents completes the legendary look. Despite the shoes' strong reputation among fans, they don't come with extra laces or special packaging.

Tech Specs

The Air Jordan 14 "Forest Green" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 14 was ahead of its time and is still capable of getting buckets on the basketball court. While most fans will wear the sneakers casually, the model still contains very respectable performance technology.

Tech specs include dual Air Zoom units inside the foam midsole for springy cushioning. Meanwhile, the TPU shank plate provides torsional support. Lastly, the grippy rubber outsole gives unbeatable traction. The premium leather upper delivers a classy and timeless aesthetic.

Air Jordan 14 Heritage

The Air Jordan 14 "Forest Green" colorway. | Nike

Every sneakerhead remembers that Jordan debuted an early prototype of the Air Jordan 14 during the 1998 NBA Finals. However, the "Forest Green" colorway did not get released until 2005. The 2026 drop is only the second time the colorway has hit shelves.

While it's surprising to see the sneakers sitting on shelves, that gives shoppers more chances of securing the kicks before they are gone for another few decades. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.