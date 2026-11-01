The Air Jordan 41 "Meteorite" Hits Shelves This Week

NBA legend Michael Jordan retired from basketball over two decades ago, but his signature sneaker line is still in flight. The Air Jordan 41 launched in the "Ruby" colorway last week and quickly sold out on release day. Soon, the hard-to-get hoop shoe is hitting shelves in the "Meteorite" colorway.

The Air Jordan 41 will move beyond nostalgia and heritage colorways, looking to tell new stories for a younger generation of hoopers. The "Meteorite" release will be one to watch closely. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the sneakers.

Release Information

The Air Jordan 41 "Meteorite" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 41 "Meteorite" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 5. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $205 in adult sizes at Nike, Foot Locker, and other select retailers.

It would be impressive if the second colorway of the Air Jordan 41 sold out on release day, but that remains to be seen. If fans miss the initial drop, they can find the kicks on trusted resale platforms like StockX and GOAT.

Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 41 "Meteorite" colorway. | Nike

The "Meteorite" colorway combines a shade of light blue called Aluminum with Light Base Grey on the upper. Wolf Grey provides a strong contrast on the tongues, laces, and ankle collars. Meanwhile, the Air Jordan wordmark and Jumpman logos shine in Metallic Silver.

The icy blue outsole features a speckled pattern and glow-in-the-dark elements. If Jordan Brand wants to tell new stories through novel colorways, it is succeeding with the Air Jordan 41.

Performance Technology

The Air Jordan 41 "Meteorite" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 41 is built for unlimited control and full-court domination. It starts with the new-to-Jordan nano print mesh upper; the 3D-engineered material delivers lightweight containment and breathability. Meanwhile, a carbon fiber and TPU shank provides stability and works in tandem with a full-length HART rubber herringbone traction pattern.

A full-length Zoom Strobel, ZoomX midsole, and a new Air Zoom heel unit complete the cushioning setup. The Zoom Air bag in the heel was inspired by MJ's insights on the importance of defense and staying on your toes. It is designed to ensure players can stay prepared to rock forward.

Air Jordan 41 History

The Air Jordan 41 "Meteorite" colorway. | Nike

It's hard to come up with new ideas after more than four decades, but Jordan's legacy and commitment to greatness continue to inspire innovation. The Air Jordan 41 is ready to dominate the hardwood and create new colorways to inspire the next generation.

We are all in on the Air Jordan 41 and the "Meteorite" colorway. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the footwear industry and beyond.