Jazz vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 2

The San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz are trending in opposite directions heading into their matchup on Monday night in San Antonio.

Victor Wembanyama and Co. dropped their first two games of the 2026-27 campaign, but they’ve won four games in a row and may be the favorite in the Western Conference with the Oklahoma City Thunder dealing with a ton of injuries to open the season.

The Jazz aren’t playing well to start the season, losing four games in a row, and they’ve lost Jaren Jackson Jr. for multiple weeks to an MCL injury. Utah was looking to make the play-in tournament in the West after years of tanking, but this team is in the bottom 10 in the league in net rating through the first two weeks of the campaign.

Oddsmakers have set the Spurs as 15.5-point favorites on Monday, and San Antonio’s frontcourt size with Wemby alone could be a major issue for this Utah team.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction as the Spurs look to win a fifth game in a row.

Jazz vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Jazz +15.5 (-103)

Spurs -15.5 (-117)

Moneyline

Jazz: +740

Spurs: -1180

Total

229.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Jazz vs. Spurs How to Watch

Date: Monday, Nov. 2

Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Frost Bank Center

How to Watch (TV): DAZN, Jazz+, KJZZ-TV, NBA League Pass

Jazz record: 1-5

Spurs record: 4-2

Jazz vs. Spurs Injury Reports

Jazz Injury Report

Trey Alexander – out

Kobe Bufkin – out

Jusuf Nurkic – out

Jaren Jackson Jr. – out

Harrison Ingram – out

Spurs Injury Report

Tobias Harris – out

Jayden Quaintance – out

Jazz vs. Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet

Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet

Victor Wembanyama 25+ Points (-157)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m buying Wembanyama against a decimated Utah frontcourt:

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is averaging 28.0 points per game this season while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 29.7 percent from beyond the arc. In six games, Wemby has taken 132 shots (22.0 per game) and 39 free throws (6.5 per game).

That gives him a really solid floor when it comes to Monday’s matchup with the Utah Jazz, a team he dropped 36 points on in an overtime win last week. This season, Wemby has 25 or more points in four of his six games, scoring 29, 36 and 43 points in his last three appearances.

Since he's taking a ton of shots, Wembanyama has a really high floor when it comes to this market. He’s attempted 18 or more shots in five straight games and after hitting just one shot from the field in his season opener, he’s averaging 31.2 points on 23.8 shots per game since.

Utah is just 24th in the league in defensive rating and is down two key defensive big men in Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jusuf Nurkic. This is an ideal matchup for Wembanayama as he looks to score 25-plus points for the fourth game in a row.

Jazz vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick

The Jazz took the Spurs to overtime at home last week, but this is going to be a tough matchup to back Utah on the road.

Not only have the Jazz slipped to 1-5 this season, but they are 26th in the league in net rating with their lone road game being a 20-point loss to Memphis. That’s right, the Jazz are 1-5 despite playing five of their first six games this season at home.

The loss of Jaren Jackson Jr. for several weeks with a knee injury is going to be a major issue against Wemby and the attacking guards for the Spurs, and the Jazz have really struggled on defense, ranking 28th in points off turnovers, 24th in defensive rating and 25th in opponent points per game.

San Antonio started the season with tough losses against OKC and Houston, but it has since won four games in a row, including three wins by 10 or more points.

I’ll bet on Mitch Johnson’s squad handling business at home against the short-handed Jazz.

Pick: Spurs -15.5 (-117 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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