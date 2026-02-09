The Air Jordan 6 'Bin 23' Drops Soon — With a Major Catch

NBA legend Michael Jordan's iconic signature sneaker line is popular in every colorway, while shoes featuring Chicago Bulls colors remain fan favorites. However, none are more prized than the ultra-rare and premium 'Bin 23' collections.

Jordan loves the finer things in life, and that extends to premium sneakers. The Air Jordan 6 will soon drop in the 'Bin 23' colorway, but with a catch. The limited-edition kicks will cost almost twice as much as a standard general-release colorways of the Air Jordan 6.

Release Information

The Air Jordan 6 'Bin 23' colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 6 'Bin 23' colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, February 14. Online shoppers can buy the old-school basketball shoes for $355 in adult sizes exclusively on the Nike SNKRS app.

There is no doubt that the Air Jordan 6 'Bin 23' will be released in limited quantities and sell out quickly. Fans who miss the initial drop will be able to find the kicks on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Design Details

The Air Jordan 6 'Bin 23' colorway. | Nike

The 'Bin 23' colorway features an Off Noir premium leather upper splashed with University Red at the laces. Metal lace locks and a wax stamp on the heels seal the premium legacy.

Wooden-colored insoles feature a subtly imprinted Jumpman logo, while the iconic branding pops off the outsole in University Red. Make no mistake, this rare release is for the ballers.

Extra Accessories

Accessories for the Air Jordan 6 'Bin 23' colorway. | Nike

For the steep price tag and premium materials, it is only right that the Air Jordan 6 'Bin 23' come complete with extra accessories. Included cedar shoe trees and a dust bag protect the investment, and an updated retro card tells the story of Bin 23.

Jordan pioneered a shift in the footwear industry with the release of the coveted, exclusive first editions of the Bin 23 collection. It was long before luxury sneakers truly became a part of the cultural zeitgeist. It has been 16 years, but the Air Jordan 6 finally gets the luxury treatment.

Air Jordan 6 History

Insoles of the Air Jordan 6 'Bin 23' colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 6 debuted in February 1991, landing right in the middle of Jordan's gold era of sneakers. Jordan won his first NBA Championship in the iconic shoes, which originally came in five colorways. Over the past 35 years, the silhouette has dropped in countless colorways. Not many styles are more exclusive than the 'Bin 23' colorway.

Fans can expect more heat from Nike and Jordan Brand as basketball season nears its final stretch. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

