The Air Jordan 3 "Brazil" is $50 Off for Labor Day Weekend

The 2026 FIFA World Cup delivered plenty of amazing footwear moments on and off the field. One of our favorite sneaker drops from the festivities was the Air Jordan 3 "Brazil" colorway. It was another epic chapter in the partnership between Jordan Brand and the Brazil national football team.

The iconic sneakers sold out on release day, but were quietly restocked online. Since then, they have sat on shelves. Now, they are marked down by 22% for a limited time. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of everything online shoppers must know.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 3 Retro OG "Brazil" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 Retro OG "Brazil" dropped on May 16, 2026. The old-school basketball shoes had a retail price of $225 in adult sizes, but are marked down to $175 (22% off) at Finish Line. The sale ends after Labor Day weekend, so fans need to act fast.

Fans who miss the online sales event will still be able to find the sneakers below the retail price on resale websites like StockX and GOAT. Currently, the average resale price is $190 on StockX, with the asking price lower than that in most sizes.

Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 3 Retro OG "Brazil" colorway. | Nike

Jordan Brand went all out with the "Brazil" colorway. The upper features a Blue Void leather upper with Racer Blue highlights. Meanwhile, the midsole and outsole appear in Varsity Maize.

Pops of pink appear on the tongues, ankle collars, and pivot point of the outsoles. Five gold stars and "Brasil" appear inside the tongues. Lastly, Lucky Green detailing appears on the insoles and the legendary "Nike Air" heel branding with a speckled effect to celebrate the global event.

Tech Specs

The Air Jordan 3 Retro OG "Brazil" colorway. | Nike

NBA legend Michael Jordan made basketball history in his third signature sneaker, but the model has transcended the hardwood. The Air Jordan 3 Retro OG is a more premium, truer recreation of the original than the regular Air Jordan 3 Retro.

The shape and materials are closer to what Jordan wore on the court. As part of that premium experience, the shoes come with "Nike Air" hangtags. Plus, four pairs of laces come with the kicks (White, Blue Void, Pink, Lucky Green). This allows fans to create their own aesthetic.

Air Jordan 3 History

The Air Jordan 3 Retro OG "Brazil" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 was originally released in 1988 in four OG colorways. Over the decades, Nike and Jordan Brand have reimagined the silhouette in every way imaginable. It's even been redesigned for the football and baseball fields.

But the legendary hoop shoes are now a cultural staple among sneakerheads who want to identify with Jordan's legacy of greatness. The "Brazil" colorway personifies that better than almost any other colorway.

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