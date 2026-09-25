Scottie Pippen's Nike Sneakers Quietly Restocked Online

Today is NBA legend Scottie Pippen's 61st birthday. Pippen remains an iconic figure in the basketball and sneaker community. Last month, Pippen's Nike Air More Uptempo '96 "Black White" colorway enjoyed its fifth retro release.

Not only was the demand still there for Pippen's old-school basketball shoes, but they sold out faster than Michael Jordan's Air Jordan "Laser Pack." Just in time for Pippen's birthday, the kicks have quietly restocked online at Foot Locker. Below is a detailed breakdown of what fans need to know.

Shopping Information

The Nike Air More Uptempo '96 "Black White" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air More Uptempo '96 "Black White" colorway was released on August 21, 2026. The retro basketball shoes sold out on release day, but are back in stock for $170 in adult sizes at Foot Locker.

It is safe to assume these sneakers will sell out again, so fans who miss the restock can find the kicks on trusted resale platforms like StockX and GOAT. Currently, the average resale price is $188 on StockX.

Colorway Details

The Nike Air More Uptempo '96 "Black White" colorway. | Nike

The "Black White" colorway remains true to what Pippen wore on the court during the Chicago Bulls' dynastic run. The silhouette features a black nubuck upper with white detailing. Meanwhile, a sleek pair of black Nike Swooshes grace the heels instead of the "Air Uptempo" logos.

The Nike Swooshes and Air branding pop off the black outsole in white. Most importantly, the legendary "AIR" branding is unchanged. These shoes are 30 years old but continue to age like fine wine.

Performance Technology

The Nike Air More Uptempo '96 "Black White" colorway. | Nike

Most fans will rock the Nike Air More Uptempo '96 casually, but it still features the same performance technology that helped Pippen dominate NBA courts. Tech specs include visible Nike Air technology that absorbs impact with every step.

The pull tabs and elastic tongue straps work together to make the bulky shoe easier to get on and off. Lastly, the multi-directional traction pattern on the rubber outsole provides the shoe's foundation.

Scottie Pippen's Nike Sneaker Legacy

The Nike Air More Uptempo '96 "Black White" colorway. | Nike

Pippen was a Nike athlete throughout his NBA career and is tied to some of the best basketball shoes in Nike's catalog. But the Nike Air Uptempo '96 "Black White" colorway will forever be a fan favorite because it is associated with the Bulls' 1996 NBA Championship and their historic 72-10 season the following season.

Just as Pippen looks like he can still play in NBA games, his retro Nike sneakers do too. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.