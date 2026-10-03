First Look at the Air Jordan 5 "Halloween"

Fall is the best time of the year for sports, but it is also one of the strongest times for the sneaker release calendar. The confluence of classic sneakers and Halloween colorways is hard to beat. That is especially true for the Air Jordan 5.

NBA legend Michael Jordan's fifth signature shoe in a Halloween-inspired colorway has generated plenty of buzz. Nike has already loaded the retro sneakers on its website two weeks ahead of the official release date. Below is everything fans must know about the spooky sneakers.

Release Information

The Air Jordan 5 "Halloween" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 5 "Halloween" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, October 17. The retro basketball shoes will be available on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Hibbett's.

Best of all, the kicks are dropping in full-family sizing: Adult ($215), Big Kid ($155), Little Kid ($95), and Baby/Toddler ($80). Fans who miss the initial drop can find the sneakers on trusted resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 5 "Halloween" colorway. | Nike

The "Halloween" colorway is cloaked in a premium black nubuck upper to keep you out of sight. Fierce hits of Picante Red appear throughout the shoe. The Jumpman logos, No. 23, and Nike Air branding appear in a shade of green called Glow In The Dark.

Speaking of lighting up, the translucent outsole actually glows in the dark. Meanwhile, fan-favorite details like the speckled effect on the jagged midsole, lace locks, and OG branding are ready to celebrate the creepiest day on the calendar.

Tech Specs

The Air Jordan 5 "Halloween" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 5 is no longer suitable for performance basketball, but it is an incredible casual option for cooler temperatures. Its premium materials and classic design give it a timeless aesthetic.

Tech specs include Nike Air technology for impact protection with each step. The quarter-panel netting offers much-needed ventilation. The visible Nike Air cushioning provides all-day comfort. Lastly, the rubber outsole's herringbone traction pattern completes the retro aesthetic.

Air Jordan 5 Heritage

The Air Jordan 5 "Halloween" colorway. | Nike

Jordan debuted his fifth signature sneaker in February of 1990. The shoe has been released in every design imaginable over the years, but we applaud Jumpman for diving into spooky season with this unique colorway.

Nike and Jordan Brand plan to cut back on the retro Air Jordan releases in 2027, so fans who really want this pair should plan ahead. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.