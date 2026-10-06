The Air Jordan 1 Low "Halloween" Dropped Early Online

There may not be any sneaker company as excited for Spooky Season as Jordan Brand. Earlier this week, we got our first look at the Air Jordan 5 "Halloween" colorway. Now, the Air Jordan 1 is dressing up for the scary holiday.

Jordan Brand is applying the same black-and-green color scheme to the Air Jordan 1 Low and Mid. Our focus is on the low-top, as that release will be far more popular. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the newly released kicks.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Halloween" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low SE "Halloween" colorway was originally scheduled to hit shelves later this month, but is available now at Nike. The old-school hoop shoes are available in full-family sizing: Adult ($130), Big Kid ($110), Little Kid ($80), and Baby/Toddler ($70).

A sellout seems unlikely, as this release completely flew under the radar for most fans. But if shoppers miss the drop or are searching for one, they can check sneaker resale platforms like StockX and GOAT.

Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Halloween" colorway. | Nike

The "Halloween" colorway sports a Black leather upper with Dark Smoke Grey synthetic materials, offering a cool contrast. Shades of Scream Green outline the panels, including XXIII (#23) stitches on the toe box.

The Nike Swoosh logos appear on the sides, and the original Air Jordan Wings logo graces the back heel. The Jumpman logo pops off the tongue in White with Scream Green accents. Lastly, the rubber outsole is completely Scream Green.

Tech Specs

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Halloween" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low SE is a slightly more elevated version of Michael Jordan's first signature sneaker. The low-top silhouette sports a genuine leather upper for durability and a premium aesthetic. Meanwhile, perforations on the toe box add breathability.

Inside the foam midsole is an encapsulated Air Sole unit for extra bounce with each step. Extra padding around the ankle collar provides more step-in comfort. Lastly, the solid rubber outsole completes the homage to the 1985 original.

Air Jordan 1 Low SE History

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Halloween" colorway. | Nike

Jordan changed basketball and footwear forever when he debuted the Air Jordan 1 in 1985. He never played in the low-top version, but the Air Jordan 1 Low enjoys timeless appeal. The Air Jordan 1 Low SE first started getting released in the early 2000s and never faded away.

Jordan Brand hasn't missed with its Halloween releases, and we hope Jumpman can keep coming up with more festive designs for the holidays. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.