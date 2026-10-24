The Air Jordan 6 Low "Metamorphosis" Can't Take Flight

NBA legend Michael Jordan's golden era of footwear remains a fan favorite. However, the low-top versions of the most popular Air Jordans can be more polarizing among sneakerheads. It's always been like that for Jumpman.

A recent example is the Air Jordan 6 Low "Metamorphosis" colorway. It was designed as a tribute to the silhouette's 35th anniversary, but it didn't resonate with fans. Luckily for shoppers who like the look, they can find the old-school hoop shoes at or below the retail price online.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 6 Low "Metamorphosis" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 6 Low "Metamorphosis" colorway was released on September 16, 2026. Online shoppers can still buy the retro sneakers for $205 in adult sizes on Nike.com. It is technically a women's release, but sizing runs to men's size 14.

Even better, many fans will be able to find their size below the retail price on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT. Currently, the average resale price is $99 on StockX.

Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 6 Low "Metamorphosis" colorway. | Nike

The "Metamorphosis" colorway highlights the evolution of Tinker Hatfield's original '91 design and the Jumpman journey. It features a black upper with glossy Desert Berry overlays.

As a nod to Jordan's 1991 NBA Championship shoe, this edition features the signature lace pocket, lace toggles, and Jumpman logos. Metallic Silver details accentuate the low-top's sleek design. Lastly, a tinted outsole with Jumpman branding completes the legendary look.

Tech Specs

The Air Jordan 6 Low "Metamorphosis" colorway. | Nike

Jordan wore his 6th signature sneaker en route to winning his first NBA Championship, but the shoes are meant for casual use these days. They feature encapsulated Nike Air units in the forefoot and the heel for all-day comfort.

The low-cut collar and pull-tab on the heel make the shoes easier to get on and off compared to the high-top original. The synthetic leather upper provides a classy aesthetic. Lastly, the legendary outsole remains a work of art after almost four decades.

Air Jordan 6 Low History

The Air Jordan 6 Low "Metamorphosis" colorway. | Nike

Jordan famously wore the Air Jordan 6, but he never played an NBA game in the Air Jordan 6 Low. The low-top version first launched in 2002, and went away for 13 years after its initial run. It has since enjoyed more regular releases in new and OG colorways.

For fans who appreciate the Air Jordan 6 Low, this is their time to get the shoes without much hype. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sneaker industry and beyond.