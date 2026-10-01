The Air Jordan 6 "Oreo" Is 20% Off Online

In August, the Air Jordan 6 "Oreo" colorway made its long-awaited return. Fans who waited 16 years for the retro release got their pair, while many other sneakerheads passed on the legendary kicks. After a surprisingly unsweet release day, the sneakers got a 20% discount online.

Now that the fan-favorite colorway has dropped in price, it's safe to assume they will start moving off shelves quicker. Below is a detailed breakdown of everything shoppers need to know to secure a pair well below retail.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 6 "Oreo" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 6 "Oreo" colorway dropped on August 8, 2026. The sneakers had a retail price of $215 in adult sizes, but are marked down to $172 (20% off) in the bag at Nike.com.

Savvy shoppers might be able to score an even better deal on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT. Currently, the average resale price is $171 on StockX, with asking prices below that in most sizes.

Design Details

The Air Jordan 6 "Oreo" colorway. | Nike

The "Oreo" colorway features bold color blocking with a black leather upper and white overlays. The black-and-white speckled design continues the nostalgic theme across the midsoles, heel tabs, and lace locks.

Since it's a non-OG colorway, the Jumpman logo replaces the Nike Air branding on the heels. However, the outsole traction pattern remains the same, with white rubber and a black Jumpman logo completing the legendary look.

Tech Specs

The Air Jordan 6 "Oreo" colorway. | Nike

Tech specs for the Air Jordan 6 include a polyurethane foam midsole with a visible Nike Air unit in the heel and an encapsulated Air unit in the forefoot. The upper features genuine and synthetic leather, giving the silhouette a premium look.

Underfoot, the angular traction pattern features one of the most recognizable designs in footwear. The Air Jordan 6 is no longer built for performance basketball, but is a great casual option for basketball fans.

Air Jordan 6 History

The Air Jordan 6 "Oreo" colorway. | Nike

Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan debuted his sixth signature sneaker during the 1991-92 NBA season. The Bulls went on to win their first of six NBA championships, making the shoe one of the most unforgettable silhouettes of the 1990s. Even if it's no longer a performance model, the Air Jordan 6 deserves its respect.

These sneakers could sell out now that the price has dropped, and fans don't want to risk waiting another 16 years for the next release. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sneaker industry and beyond.