The Air Jordan 8 'Bugs Bunny' Returns This Saturday

Next year will mark 30 years since NBA legend Michael Jordan teamed up with Bugs Bunny and the Tune Squad to defeat the Monstars. The movie Space Jam is deeply tied to the Air Jordan line and sneaker culture in general.

However, Jordan's first partnership with Bugs Bunny came in a 1993 ad campaign for his eighth signature sneaker. While not an official collaboration, the Air Jordan 8 'White and True Red' is unofficially known as the 'Bugs Bunny' colorway among old-school sneakerheads.

It has been a banner year for Nike and Jordan Brand, and now the Air Jordan 8 is looking to clinch a victory with a last-second shot this Saturday.

The Air Jordan 8 'Bugs Bunny' drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, December 20. Online shoppers will be able to buy the shoes in full-family sizing on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and other select retailers.

Pricing for this iconic shoe is no laughing matter: adult ($215), big kid ($165), little kid ($105), and toddler ($90). While the Air Jordan 8 'Bugs Bunny' is a fan favorite, many shoppers will be priced out of these shoes.

The Air Jordan 8 'Bugs Bunny' is already hovering around the retail price on sneaker resale websites before the release. There is a good chance fans will be able to buy these shoes at or below the retail price online.

The 'Bugs Bunny' colorway features molded details and the strap that made it a classic. The perfectly '90s white leather upper with gray suede accents and True Red details still pop off the shoe.

Meanwhile, the iconic Jumpman logo on the tongue stands out in vibrant blue. The outsole, almost too beautiful for the basketball court, features a vibrant blend of white, black, and red. Hare Jordan, indeed.

Jordan first debuted the sneakers in 1993, and they have become a mainstay of the Air Jordan collection. Retro versions have been released in 2003, 2008, and 2013. But can the popularity of the shoe hold up in 2025?

The Air Jordan 8 'Bugs Bunny' is pricy and unapologetically bulky. Combine those factors with a flood of new releases, and it is possible the beloved kicks sit on shelves this release day.

