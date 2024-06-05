"All The Smoke" Podcast Drops Custom Air Jordan Sneakers
It seems like every athlete has a podcast these days, but that was not always the case. One of the first few former players to do it were NBA legends Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. Since then, many podcasters have struggled to replicate the real talk provided by Barnes and Jackson.
Authentic voices, real stories, and championship DNA are the inspiration behind the SURGEON's latest creation in collaboration with the popular digital series ALL THE SMOKE and DraftKings.
This one-of-a-kind shoe celebrates the award-winning content series hosted by Barnes and Jackson, merging a sleek black and gray design with an ode to the popular podcast that joined the DraftKings Network earlier this year.
The Air Jordan IV is reimagined, featuring premium tumbled leather, reflective silver 3M, quilted mesh lining and embroidered logos on the tongue tags and heel tabs.
The paint splatter technique and "smoked out" air unit on the shoe's midsole elevates the classic silhouette, while also incorporating special elements that pay tribute to the series, including the 10-21-19 embroidered date that signifies the first episode of ALL THE SMOKE.
The limited-edition ALL THE SMOKE shoe debuted yesterday, June 4. It was handcrafted by the SURGEON in a limited run that will not be for sale.
For fans eager to get their hands on this exclusive shoe, there are two ways to do so. You can either attend AN EVENING WITH ALL THE SMOKE, the live tour in Chicago on Tuesday, June 4, or participate in social media giveaways.
Keep an eye on DraftKings and ALL THE SMOKE social handles for more details, starting June 10. As always, stay locked into Sports Illustrated for all your sneaker news from the NBA and the rest of the sports world.
