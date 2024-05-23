Allen Iverson's Signature Reebok Sneakers Get Trophy Treatment
On Thursday morning, Reebok and luxury sports artist Victor Solomon unveiled the latest piece from their ongoing trophy-inspired collaboration. Solomon applied his elevated design language to NBA icon Allen Iverson's signature sneaker - the Reebok Answer 3.
The Victor Solomon x Reebok Answer 3 drops on Friday, May 31. Athletes and fans will will be able to purchase the retro sneakers for $200 from LiterallyBalling.com, Reebok.com and select retailers.
Today, the Victor Solomon x Reebok Answer 3 is presented with opulent gold detailing to celebrate the beauty between basketball heritage and Solomon's unique design style.
Expanding Solomon's first-ever footwear collaboration, his take on Reebok and Allen Iverson's signature sneaker brings special meaning:
"Iverson and Reebok's Answer collection meant so much to defining how a player can partner with a brand while translating a personality and aesthetic elevation in the process," said Solomon.
Elevating the historic Answer 3 sneaker to luxury form, Victor Solomon's redesign features a premium white leather upper with gold basketball-pebbled leather overlays, gold accents, a Victor Solomon branded hangtag, and more. The shoe arrives in premium Victor Solomon x Reebok packaging.
Earlier this spring, Reebok and luxury basketball artist Victor Solomon came together to celebrate basketball's evolution via an elevated footwear and apparel collection.
A product of Solomon's "Literally Balling" project that offers an artful exploration of basketball icons, the Victor Solomon x Reebok collaboration continues to pay homage to the coveted awards and trophies Solomon recently reimagined for the league.
The project is further contextualized through campaign creative that highlights Solomon's artful elevation of sports icons within a luxury context. The sneaker community can count on Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all their footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
Further Reading: Reebok designed player-exclusive sneakers for Angel Reese on WNBA Opening Night.