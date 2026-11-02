Allen Iverson Unveils Reebok Question Mid Recoded

The Reebok Question Mid is one of the hottest hoop shoes the sneaker scene has ever seen. I remember the 1996 drop. We couldn't wait to get our hands on a pair, and thirty years later, that excitement has only grown. This summer, I covered the Question 96/26, Reebok's 3D-printed take on the shoe with Zellerfeld. Covering that release reminded me how much the Question still means to me.

The demand for the "Red Toe" shows I'm not alone. Reebok brought it back in 2020 for the 25th anniversary, as a Vintage version in 2023, and again in 2024. Now the Question Mid is coming back Recoded for the modern game, in the iconic "Red Toe" and celebratory "30th Anniversary Green" colorways. If history repeats, these will take over the sport.

Reebok Question Mid Legacy

The Reebok Question Mid Recoded. | Reebok

Reebok introduced the Question in 1996, the same year Philadelphia 76ers rookie Allen Iverson began to transform the NBA. Iverson has always been one of the most influential presences in basketball.

Dare I say it, he is the one who started what we know as basketball culture. That's why this reemergence is so important. Iverson put it best: "30 years later and the legacy continues."

Reebok Question Mid Recoded

The Reebok Question Mid Recoded. | Reebok

Recoded keeps the Question Mid looking exactly how we remember it, then rebuilds what's underfoot for today's game. It's the first Reebok release to carry the Recoded name. It launches in two meaningful colorways. Rising Team RBK.B athlete Tounde Yessoufou debuted the "Red Toe" in its Recoded form, pearlized leather toe and all.

The "30th Anniversary Green" is the newcomer. Green is the traditional color for a 30th anniversary, and it represents renewal and fresh starts. It is also reminiscent of the Bethel High School colors.

Upgraded Technology

The Reebok Question Mid Recoded. | Reebok

The original Question Mid used Hexalite, a honeycomb unit, and by today's standards, it was a very responsive ride. Recoded replaces it with a Super Critical Foam Pod. Supercritical foam is infused with gas under pressure, so it's lighter and gives more feedback.

Meanwhile, a Midsole Stability Plate adds control on the court. The OG traction returns, updated for today's game. The premium leather upper keeps its classic look with a reshaped fit.

Shopping Information

The Reebok Question Mid Recoded. | Reebok

The Reebok Question Mid Recoded launches at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 10. Shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $170 in adult sizes on Reebok.com and exclusively at Foot Locker. It expands globally on November 16.

On launch day, Foot Locker and Reebok will host a pop-up celebrating Iverson at the BOK Building (1901 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19148) from 2 to 7 p.m. I remember waiting on the first pair. I'm ready for this one.

Important Quotes

The Reebok Question Mid Recoded. | Reebok

"30 years later and the legacy continues," said Iverson in a press release. "This shoe has always been about doing things your way and not asking for permission. The Question Mid Recoded keeps that same energy alive for the next generation."

"With Recoded, the goal was to honor everything that made the Question an icon," said Anthony Hale, Reebok Basketball Designer. "This meant staying true to the original silhouette that's become ingrained in Iverson's DNA. Rebuilding this shoe for the modern hooper to live in and play in simply meant injecting our latest tech and understanding of how a basketball shoe should feel and perform."

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