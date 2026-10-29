Bill Simmons Suggests Sneakers to Blame for NBA Injuries

The 2026-27 NBA regular season tipped off less than two weeks ago, and there has already been a rash of injuries among the league's top stars. Anthony Edwards, Jalen Williams, Kawhi Leonard, Paolo Banchero, and Jaren Jackson Jr. are just some of the players who have suffered various injuries.

It's frustrating for fans, and even more maddening for the players to get hurt this early in the season. When situations like this happen, it's natural to reach for theories.

Legendary author and podcaster Bill Simmons of The Ringer floated a theory that reopened an old debate about basketball shoes causing injuries. Below is his quote and our thoughts on the matter.

Bill Simmons' Sneaker Theory

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard wears the New Balance KAWHI 5. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I just hate all of it," said Simmons. "F*** injuries. I don't understand why we're having more of them. The J-Dub (Jalen Williams) was more of a fluke.

I do feel like there's more to look at with the sneakers for some of these other injuries we're having and the fact that we have all these low-tops and now we're having all these injuries below the knee."

Simmons continued, "Something's fishy about all of it. It can't just be the wear and tear in basketball being harder. I wonder if the technology, because guys love the ability to do Eurosteps and do all these other things, I wonder if the technology is actually working against them in some cases. I'd love to read a huge study on this."

Old Theory Resurfaced

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards wears the adidas AE 3. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's always important to preface that we're not scientists and every injury is different. But the theory that low-top basketball shoes cause lower-body injuries is older than the internet and has been debunked many times over.

High-top sneakers were a marketing gimmick, as collar height has nothing to do with ankle protection (other than tactile stimulation). Other parts of the shoe, such as the heel counter and shank plate, matter far more for stability and support.

Science-Backed Performance Technology

The Nike Sport Research Lab (NSRL). | Nike

As for technology "working against them," we don't buy that idea either. Every major sportswear company has a state-of-the-art laboratory where they test footwear and have empirical evidence of what the cutting-edge technology offers athletes.

Sneaker brands would be happy to have players wear old-school hoop shoes from the 1980s if they worked the same or better than new models, but that's just not the case. Not to mention, companies don't want to endanger star athletes that they have signed to multi-million dollar deals.

There are plenty of factors that could contribute to lower-body injuries in basketball, but blaming sneakers from reputable sportswear brands is a stretch. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.