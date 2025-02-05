Allen Iverson Unveils Signature Reebok Golf Shoes
Long before Allen Iverson reached the Basketball Hall of Fame, Reebok invested heavily in the electric point guard out of Georgetown. Throughout the late 1990s and 2000s, Iverson changed sports culture for good.
Reebok was with Iverson every step of the way, even when facing pressure from basketball fans who were not ready for the new era of authenticity.
In retirement, Iverson remains an important part of Reebok's leadership. The Philadelphia 76ers legend serves as the Vice President of Reebok Basketball under President Shaquille O'Neal.
However, Iverson and Reebok's partnership is now expanding beyond basketball. On Tuesday night, Iverson shared pictures on Instagram of his upcoming signature golf shoes.
Iverson's iconic Reebok Question basketball shoes have been redesigned for the golf course. They sport the same "Red Toe" colorway that Iverson wore to cross-over opponents on the hardwood.
Iverson captioned the pictures, "New game, same killer instinct. Proud to drop my new golf shoe – designed for the court, ready for the course. #AI3 #NewChapter #Reebok."
Currently, there is no official release information or tech specs for Iverson's signature golf shoes. However, they are expected to hit shelves as Reebok's social media team is driving up the hype with comments on Instagram.
While golfers anxiously await Iverson's signature spikes to launch, they can choose from several models and colorways of his retro basketball sneakers (prices ranging from $100-$140 in adult sizes) on the Reebok website.
Iverson shook up the NBA with his play style and genuine persona; now the golf world can get ready for "The Answer."