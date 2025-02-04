Luka Doncic Rocks Red & Grey Air Jordans to Lakers Press Conference
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
Today marks a new era in Los Angeles Lakers history. Luka Doncic participated in the introductory press conference for his new team. Doncic answered questions, posed for pictures, and held up his new gold and purple jersey.
The 5-time NBA All-Star brings other-worldly talent to the Lakers and also helps Jordan Brand plant its flag in the entertainment capital of the world. Earlier this week, we declared Jumpman the winner of the blockbuster trade.
Doncic is one of four signature athletes for Jordan Brand in the NBA, and all eyes were on his feet during the first press conference. Doncic kept it simple with an affordable pair of Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers.
More specifically, Doncic wore the Air Jordan 1 Low SE "Light Smoke Grey Gym Red" colorway. The low-top shoes hit shelves in November 2021 for $110. Online shoppers can find the kicks on sneaker resale websites like GOAT or StockX.
The "Light Smoke Grey Gym Red" colorway features a white leather upper with grey suede overlays and a low-cut padded collar in crimson. All of the iconic elements of the legendary shoes appear with the Swoosh logo, Jumpman icon, and Wings logo.
Even better, online shoppers can choose from several colorways of the Air Jordan 1 on the Nike website.
Doncic debuted his third signature sneaker with Jordan Brand, the Jordan Luka 3, last April in epic fashion before a Western Conference Playoff game. However, shoppers had to wait almost three months for the kicks to officially launch in July.
After launching at a retail price of $130 for adult sizes, the Jordan Luka 3 has been marked down to $85 (34% off) in five colorways on the Nike website.
After starting his career with Nike, Doncic eventually switched to Jordan Brand and eventually signed a massive contract extension with Jumpman in 2023. So Lakers fans can feel safe investing in Doncic's sneakers as he and Jordan Brand will be a team for a long time to come.
