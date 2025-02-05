Paolo Banchero's Player-Exclusive Jordan Brand Sneakers Drop Soon
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero continues to rapidly level up through the basketball world and sneaker industry. Banchero has become an important part of Jordan Brand's star-studded NBA roster.
Banchero is paying homage to his roots with a new Player Edition of the Jordan Heir Series basketball shoe. The standout silhouette brings forward insights from the women's game and is built for anyone who sets foot on the court.
Banchero's Player Edition represents his journey from Seattle to the NBA, honoring the influence of his mother and grandmother on his game and style. It also pays tribute to the profound impact of women on culture and sports as a whole.
"Women athletes have always been a huge part of basketball for me: They're the ones who taught me the game. My mom played in the WNBA and in college, and she instilled in me the discipline and dedication it takes to win. She and my grandmother have been my biggest inspirations, and without them, I wouldn't be where I am today," said Banchero.
The NBA All-Star continued, "To have my first Jordan Brand Player Edition honor them is special — it's a way to show my gratitude and remind myself of the foundation they built for me. Every time I step on the court wearing these, I'm carrying their legacy with me."
The Jordan Brand Heir Series Paolo Banchero Player Edition will be available on February 17 at jordan.com and select retail partners.
Banchero's Player Edition further represents the contemporary crossover between women's and men's basketball, as well as Jordan Brand's commitment to innovating for all athletes at all levels of the sport.
First released in October, the Heir Series incorporates feedback from the collective women's basketball roster within the Jordan Brand Family and is designed to serve all athletes, including Banchero and his contemporaries atop the men's game, with a tool they can use to propel their performance.
The silhouette features an exterior layer of foam that protects a drop-in Cushlon 3.0 midsole, allowing the foot to be as low to the ground as possible to drive a flexible court feel for running and cutting, which are historically the most critical aspects of the women's game and now rank as the top priority for a growing number of all hoopers.
A rubber herringbone traction pattern adds to the silhouette's court feel, enabling quickness and control, while an adaptive, flexible cage surrounds the shoe, delivering comfort and support.
"The Heir Series is special because it proves that greatness has no limits — no matter who you are," said Banchero. "I'm proud to help Jordan Brand uplift and celebrate women in sports while also wearing a shoe that stands for both performance and purpose. To have my Player Edition be part of the movement is an honor."
In addition to honoring Paolo's mother and grandmother, his Player Edition also pays tribute to the Rotary Boys & Girls Club, where he developed his game through the Seattle Rotary Select Basketball program.
Clad in his youth team's hallmark light blue, Banchero's Player Edition harks to his formative years on the Seattle youth basketball scene while extending his longstanding support for the program and compelling hoopers at all levels to strive for Jumpman greatness.
"To be able to honor Rotary on my first Player Edition is a full-circle moment," said Banchero. "It's a place that shaped me not only as a player but as a person, too. It's just one way I can give back to them and show love to the program that helped me get to where I am today."
