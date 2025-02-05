LA Clippers Guard Debuts Custom Travis Scott x Nike Kobe 6
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
Every time the LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers face off, bragging rights are on the line. With all eyes on the rivalry game during last night's nationally televised matchup, one player stood out above the rest with his sneakers.
The Lakers defeated the Clippers 122-97, but Clippers guard Amir Coffey provided eight points off the bench while wearing the best custom basketball shoes of the 2024-25 NBA regular season.
Coffey debuted a custom colorway of the Nike Kobe 6. However, it was not just any redesign of Kobe Bryant's sixth signature sneaker; Coffey teamed up with a custom artist to imagine a collaboration between the Nike Kobe line and Travis Scott.
First Look: Vanessa Bryant teases the upcoming Nike Kobe 6 "Lilac" colorway.
Coffey's custom Travis Scott x Nike Kobe 6 blended the best elements of both shoes. The Nike Kobe 6 featured the iconic snakeskin-inspired upper and Kobe logos. Even better, it incorporated parts from the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Reverse Mocha" colorway.
The silhouette sported Sail and University Red along with the unmistakable backward Swoosh logos that are a signature part of Scott's sneakers with Nike and Jordan Brand. Best of all, Coffey debuted the kicks with Scott sitting courtside.
Of course, these basketball shoes will never be released to the public as they are one-of-one. Although, a Cactus Jack x Black Mamba collaboration would immediately be the sneaker of the year.
The silver lining is that online shoppers can finally find Nike Kobe footwear and apparel with ease on the Nike website. However, buying Scott's sneakers remagin as challenging as ever. Online shoppers must use sneaker resale websites to find the rapper's limited-edition shoes.
At the very least, Coffey impressed basketball fans and sneakerheads with his custom kicks. At the most, the 27-year-old could be manifesting one of the best sneaker collaborations of all time. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.