Andre Agassi's Iconic Nike Tennis Shoes Cost Just $56 Online

Andre Agassi is an American tennis legend whose story is equally fascinating on and off the court. Luckily for fans, Agassi was more visible throughout the 2025 season as he made more television and podcast appearances.

However, Agassi's iconic Nike tennis shoes never faded away. It has been 35 years, but the Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 remains as fresh as the first time the world saw it on the tennis court. Often spotted on the feet of tennis players off the court, the old-school model remains as cool as ever.

Earlier this year, Nike dropped the "Racer Pink" colorway just in time for the Sunshine Double. Fast forward nine months, and the shoes are discounted by 62% as part of the Foot Locker Cyber Monday sale.

Shopping Information

The Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 "Racer Pink" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 "Racer Pink" colorway launched at a retail price of $150, but is temporarily available for just $56 through tomorrow at FootLocker.com.

The "Racer Pink" colorway may not enjoy the same level of hype as the "Hot Lava," "Black Lava," and "Clay Blue." All of which can be found on trusted sneaker resale websites.

The Nike Air Tech Challenge II has aged out of performance tennis. However, it is perfect for looking sharp off of the court. Some things never get old.

Details

Details on the Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 "Racer Pink" colorway. | Nike

The "Racer Pink" colorway features a blend of real and synthetic leather on its white upper and Light Smoke Grey overlays. Meanwhile, the unmistakable Nike branding and lava design appear in Racer Pink.

Additionally, this updated version gives the original design a more aged aesthetic on the midsole. The pre-aged design remains a divisive issue among sneakerheads.

Fully equipped with visible Max Air cushioning, it's no surprise this pioneering cult classic has stood the test of time.

History

The Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 "Racer Pink" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 is synonymous with Agassi's rise to dominance in the early 1990s. Its brash and unconventional style immediately turned heads on the court and still has that effect off the court today.

The model was a revolution in the tennis shoe market, setting it up for enduring popularity throughout the 1990s and beyond. Agassi won eight Grand Slam titles, flashing equal parts style, swagger, and skill.

Nike continues to drop new and original colorways of Agassi's iconic tennis shoes, proving their timeless appeal. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from the sports world and beyond.

