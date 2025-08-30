Nike Releases Andre Agassi's Retro Tennis Shoes for 2025 US Open
Over the past year, the usually reticent Andre Agassi has taken on a more vocal role in the sport. The eight-time Grand Slam champion has played a role in television broadcasts and is far more visible than he was in the past.
While the American tennis star still influences the new generation of tennis players, he has an even more pronounced impact on sneakerheads. Many sports fans who never picked up a racquet still love Agassi's retro Nike tennis.
Agassi had a hugely successful signature tennis shoe line during his playing days, and Nike has sparingly released retro models over the years. Luckily for the footwear community, the most iconic silhouette is back just in time for the 2025 US Open.
The Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 dropped in the "White and Laser Crimson" colorway on Saturday, August 30. Online shoppers can still buy the retro tennis shoes for $155 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS website and app as well as at select retailers.
The Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 is synonymous with Agassi's rise to dominance in the early 1990s. Its brash and unconventional style immediately turned heads on the court and still has that effect off the court today.
While it is no longer considered a performance tennis shoe, the retro model remains true to the original. It features a blend of real and synthetic leather on the upper, along with a plush foam collar and visible Max Air unit.
The "White and Laser Crimson" colorway captures the rebellious vibe from the early 1990s. It sports a white upper with shades of Pale Ivory for an aged look. Meanwhile, the Royal Blue and Laser Crimson give it that edge to pop off the court.
Agassi is a legend, and we are glad to see more of him on television broadcasts this summer. Plus, his retro sneaker releases are always a warm reminder of his red-hot style in the 1990s. Do not be surprised if you see tennis players rocking his retro Nike shoes off the court at the US Open.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
