Andre Agassi's Legendary Nike Tennis Shoes Serve Up Style in 2025
It has been 35 years, but the Nike Air Tech Challenge II remains as fresh as the first time the world saw it on the tennis court.
The model was a revolution in the tennis shoe market, setting it up for enduring popularity throughout the 1990s and beyond.
It also did not hurt that Andre Agassi had become the face of the Air Tech Challenge line. The 8-time Grand Slam champion was equal parts style, swagger, and skill.
Fast forward almost four decades and the Nike Air Tech Challenge II continues to sell out in most colorways. However, there is a chance for online shoppers to scoop up a pair at retail price.
The Nike Air Tech Challenge II returned in the "Racer Pink" colorway in January to coincide with the Australian Open (where Agassi won four of his eight Major titles).
The old-school tennis shoes sold out on the Nike website. However, online shoppers can still buy the shoes in most adult sizes for $150 on the Foot Locker website.
The "Racer Pink" colorway may not enjoy the same level of hype as the "Hot Lava," "Black Lava," and "Clay Blue." All of which can be found on trusted sneaker resale websites.
The "Racer Pink" colorway features a blend of real and synthetic leather on its white upper and Light Smoke Grey overlays.
Meanwhile, the unmistakable Nike branding and lava design appear in Racer Pink.
Additionally, this new iteration gives the original design a more aged aesthetic on the midsole. The pre-aged design remains a divisive issue among sneakerheads.
The Nike Air Tech Challenge II has aged out of performance tennis. However, it is perfect for looking sharp off of the court. Some things never get old.
