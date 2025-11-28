Foot Locker's Cyber Monday Sale is Worth the Wait for Sneakerheads

Black Friday is officially here, and there are major deals to be had in stores. However, sneakerheads looking to get the biggest bang for their buck may want to consider waiting until Cyber Monday.

Earlier this week, Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs Sports kicked off Black Friday with must-have deals across Nike, Jordan Brand, New Balance, adidas, and more.

The legendary family of sneaker retailers kicked off their Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events with varying sales that offer major savings for frugal sneakerheads. Below is what online shoppers must know about their incredible Cyber Monday sales.

Foot Locker

The Nike KD18. | Foot Locker

Foot Locker originally offered up to 50% off, then went up to 60% off (online only) as part of the Black Friday sale that runs through Saturday, November 29.

Even better, the Cyber Monday sale offers up to 60% off + an extra 20% off with code "CYBER20" (online only at FootLocker.com). The online sales event runs from Sunday, November 30, through Monday, December 1.

Kids Foot Locker

The adidas Samba. | Foot Locker

Kids Foot Locker initially offered up to 50% off, then went up to 60% off (online only) as part of the Black Friday sale that runs through Saturday, November 29.

Then the Cyber Monday sale offers up to 60% off + an extra 20% off with code "CYBER20" (online only at KidsFootLocker.com). The online sales event runs from Sunday, November 30, through Monday, December 1.

Champs Sports

The New Balance 9060. | Foot Locker

Champs Sports initially offered up to 60% off, then raised it to 70% off (online only) as part of the Black Friday sale, which runs through Saturday, November 29.

Then the Cyber Monday sale offers up to 70% off + an extra 20% off with code "CYBER20" (online only at ChampsSports.com). The online sales event runs from Sunday, November 30, through Monday, December 1.

From early access savings to Cyber Week steals, these online promotions make it easy to find greatness in every gift, whether you are shopping for family, friends, or yourself.

The holiday shopping season is just getting started, and the sneaker community can expect plenty of exciting drops. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.

