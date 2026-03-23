Angel Reese's New Reebok Shoes Are Unapologetically Bold

Chicago Sky power forward Angel Reese has dominated the WNBA and the footwear industry over the past year. Reese's first signature Reebok basketball shoe has elevated the iconic brand to its rightful place in the sneaker world and solidified her as an instant legend in the hoop shoe game.

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 has dropped in several colorways - many of which have repeatedly sold out and gotten restocked only to sell out again. Earlier this spring, Reebok unveiled the Reebok Angel Reese 1 SS26 Collection. One of the most popular colorways drops this Friday.

Shopping Information

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 'Unapologetically Angel' colorway. | Reebok

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 'Unapologetically Angel' colorway launches at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, March 27. Athletes and fans can buy the performance basketball shoes for $120 in adult sizes on Reebok.com and at Dick's Sporting Goods and Foot Locker.

Sneakerheads who do not want to wait can choose from multiple colorways in select sizes at Reebok and other retailers. Additionally, frugal shoppers might be able to find deals on trusted sneaker resale wesbites like StockX and GOAT.

Design Details

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 'Unapologetically Angel' colorway. | Reebok

"This colorway is me—bold, unapologetic, and made to stand out," said Reese. "This shoe was designed to inspire confidence and help you step into your power every time you lace up."

The 'Unapologetically Angel' features a beautiful blend of Atomic Aqua, Dream Purple, and Peri Blue on the upper. Reese's signature logo pops off the Peri Blue tongues in Deep Purple, while the Atomic Aqua laces tie it all together. Lastly, the aggressive rubber outsole contains all three colors plus hits of Lime Green.

Tech Specs

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 'Unapologetically Angel' colorway. | Reebok

Tech specs for the shoes include Reebok's patented Energy Return System technology (ERS) underfoot and a molded TPU upper inspired by Reese's elegance and strength while providing stability and durability.

Meanwhile, a TPU stability cup in the heel adds structure for powerful players like Reese. Judging by Reese's output this season, the shoes are ready to perform at the highest levels of basketball.

Angel Reese x Reebok

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 'Unapologetically Angel' colorway. | Reebok

Reese first partnered with Reebok through an NIL deal while playing for the LSU Tigers. During her rookie season, Reese signed a massive contract extension that included a signature basketball shoe and apparel collections.

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 launched in September 2025 and has maintained an unbelievable level of hype among sneakerheads.

Fans can expect more exciting developments throughout the WNBA off-season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.