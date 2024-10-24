Angel Reese Inks New Multi-Year Signature Sneaker Deal With Reebok
The WNBA is full of promising young players who are launching signature sneaker lines. Few, if any, are more exciting than Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese. Now, the 22-year-old can join the ranks of other athletes with signature basketball shoes.
On Thursday, Reebok and Reese confirmed that the two have agreed to a multi-year contract extension with a signature sneaker release planned for 2026. This deal makes Reese only the second WNBA player to receive a signature shoe from the brand.
Reese discussed the future of her Reebok partnership, the inspiration behind her signature shoe, and more with mentor and President of Reebok Basketball, Shaquille O'Neal, on the latest episode of her popular podcast, Unapologetically Angel (@UnapolgeticallShow).
"I'm extremely excited to let you guys know that we are officially coming out with a Reebok by Angel signature shoe!" said Reese.
"We've already kicked off the design process, and it means the world to me to have Reebok's full support and confidence with this shoe and overall partnership. A signature shoe has always been a dream of mine, and I want all the young girls out there to remember that anything is possible."
The announcement comes on the heels of three new player signings by Reebok Basketball, including 5-star NIL prospect Nate Ament, the youngest pro hooper in USA history Dink Pate, and Bulls rookie star Matas Buzelis, who all join the brand alongside Reese and WNBA veteran Lexie Brown.
Before she was a WNBA All-Star and fashion icon, Reebok partnered with Reese before her last season with the LSU Tigers in the Fall of 2023. She became the brand's first-ever major NIL signing and the first signing under newly appointed President of Reebok Basketball, Shaquille O'Neal.
Nearly one year later, in August 2024, the brand debuted Reese's first collaborative footwear and apparel collection, Reebok by Angel, inspired by her unapologetic nature, versatile style, and explosive energy.
Later that same month, Reese also debuted Reebok's first new performance basketball sneaker since the early 2010s, the "Reebok Engine A," against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. The performance basketball shoe is slated for release in the Spring of 2025.
"Reebok and Angel are growing together every day, and our visions for the future are aligned," said Head of Reebok Basketball, Jide Osifeso (as reported by NBA insider Shams Charania). "We're excited to continue the relationship with a ground-up build of her first signature silhouette."
Reese averaged an incredible 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game during her historic rookie season. The double-double machine routinely dominated the paint against veteran players.
The best season in WNBA history has come to an end, but the future of the league and the footwear industry is in good hands. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.