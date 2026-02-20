First Look at Reebok Angel Reese 1 Spring/Summer Colorways

WNBA All-Star and Unrivaled champion Angel Reese has one of the hottest signature sneaker lines in all of sports. The Reebok Angel Reese 1 has dropped in several exciting colorways inspired by her family, fashion, humor, and competitive nature.

It took months for supply to finally catch up with demand for Reese's debut hoop shoe. However, the Reebok Angel Reese 1 SS26 Colorways just arrived, and fans can expect to battle for the sneakers as Reese goes after rebounds on the hardwood. Below are the first four colorways scheduled to drop.

Rose Dust

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 'Rose Dust' colorway. | Reebok

Tonight, Reese will make her highly anticipated return to the Unrivaled court, reuniting with Rose BC. To celebrate her comeback, Reese will debut the 'Rose Dust' on court for the first time.

The shoes feature a Muted Mauve design and dropped ahead of Valentine's Day. Online shoppers can buy the heartfelt hoop shoes for $130 in adult sizes on Reebok.com, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Foot Locker.

Gala Green

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 'Gala Green' colorway. | Reebok

In the games ahead, fans can expect to see Reese debut several other new Angel Reese 1 styles set to drop later this season, including the 'Gala Green' colorway. The 'Gala Green' features a vibrant green color symbolizing growth in a new season. Reebok has not yet announced an official release date.

Unapologetically Angel

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 'Unapologetically Angel' colorway. | Reebok

Hands down, our favorite colorway, the 'Unapologetically Angel', is the best yet. This is a statement-making, multi-color design paying homage to Reese's multi-faceted achievements. Reebok has not yet announced an official release date.

Navy Halo

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 'Navy Halo' colorway. | Reebok

Last but not least is the 'Navy Halo' colorway. The silhouette sports a rich, deep blue grounded in power and poise. Reebok has not yet announced an official release date.

"I've always believed your style should match your mindset," said Reese in a press release. "Coming back to the court in these new Angel Reese 1 colorways feels powerful–each one built with intention and made to stand out."

Tech Specs

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 'Unapologetically Angel' colorway. | Reebok

True to form, Reese's basketball shoes embody her high fashion and even higher level of performance. Tech specs for the shoes include Reebok's patented Energy Return System technology (ERS) underfoot and a molded TPU upper inspired by Reese's elegance and strength while providing stability and durability.

Meanwhile, a TPU stability cup in the heel adds structure for powerful players like Reese. Judging by Reese's output this season, the shoes are ready to perform at the highest levels of basketball.

Reese x Reebok

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 'Rose Dust' colorway. | Reebok

Reese first signed an NIL deal with Reebok while playing in college baskteball for the LSU Tigers. During her rookie season, Reese signed a massive contract extension that included a signature basketball shoe and apparel collections.

Since then, the Reebok Angel Reese 1 has shattered all expectations and raised the bar for the rest of the performance basketball footwear market. Reebok is back, and Reese has played a major role in reviving the proud brand.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sneaker industry and beyond.