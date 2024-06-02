Angel Reese Steps Into Controversy Wearing Reebok "Barbie" Sneakers
Hurry, someone needs to tell Nike that plenty of great basketball is being played this week. The sports world and social media erupted on Saturday afternoon thanks to the WNBA game between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky.
Sky guard Chennedy Carter blindsided Fever guard Caitlin Clark with a cheap shot foul while the ball was out of play. The low blow came after weeks of debate surrounding Clark's treatment by other WNBA players (including Clark's insistence that she is getting hammered on the court).
Fans quickly pointed out who was the first Sky player off the bench to cheer on Carter. Former LSU Tiger Angel Reese seemed elated about her new teammate's move on Clark. Even after the play, Reese threw her arm around Carter's shoulder in celebration.
Reese and Clark have a well-documented rivalry dating back to their time in college. Not only are they on different teams again, but they are representing different sneaker brands on the hardwood. Clark is nearing a signature sneaker deal with Nike, while Reese is rocking Reebok.
Reese seems reticent to play the role of villain sometimes while embracing it at other times. Either way, the outspoken rookie is with the right sneaker brand to match her on-court persona.
During its hey-day, Reebok was the most irreverent sportswear company in the world. With Shaquille O'Neal back in charge of its basketball division, fans can expect a strong comeback.
Reese has a signature sneaker in the works with Reebok and is currently wearing custom colorways on the court during her rookie season. During yesterday's controversial game, Reese wore the Reebok Solution in a custom "Barbie" colorway.
The "Barbie" colorway was designed by Marvin Baroota of SoLegit Customs. The pink and white colorway is a nod to Reese's nickname from college - the Bayou Barbie. This style of the shoe is not hitting shelves, but fans can choose from other general release colorways on the Reebok website.
