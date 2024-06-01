Nike Quickly Deletes Social Media Post After Ignoring WNBA
Nike has been running back the same playbook for decades. Most of its performance sneakers feature designs similar to those of the brand's classic models. Even its legendary advertising has grown stale (billboards with a few words).
However, the official Nike Basketball social media account has tried to spice things up lately with more informal posts. Basketball fans have noticed more posts on X (formerly known as Twitter). Most of the posts have ranged from inane to cringe.
The social media administrator stepped into controversy while trying to appeal to younger fans (picture Steve Buscemi's "How do you do fellow kids" meme).
After the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals Thursday night, Nike Basketball posted, "And that's that… a week without hoops smh," with the upside-down smiley face emoji.
Basketball fans were quick to call out the brand for ignoring the WNBA regular season, which has brought in record ratings. Not to mention Nike is currently promoting the signature sneakers of Sabrina Ionescu and A'ja Wilson.
Nike quickly deleted the post, but the damage had been done. The official Under Armour Basketball social media account trolled Nike by posting, "And that's that…another week WITH hoops," with a winking emoji. Under Armour has seemingly made it the mission of the brand to pounce on all of Nike's missteps on social media.
We do not know what is going on with Nike Basketball's social media team, but it has been an incredible year for women's hoops and sneakers. Fans can count on Sports Illustrated for all their footwear news from the WNBA and the rest of the sports world.
News: The Nike Kobe 8 Protro is dropping in a WNBA-inspired colorway this year.