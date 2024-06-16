Sabrina Ionescu Spins Sneaker on Her Finger in New Nike Video
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
Nike's basketball division has a long history of playing tricks with the camera to create viral sensations. Who can forget the 2008 advert showing Kobe Bryant jumping over an Aston Martin for the Nike Hyperdunk?
Even LeBron James and other superstar athletes have starred in memorable advertisements that are comically absurd. Now, New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu is the latest hooper to play tricks with the camera.
Before Saturday's primetime matchup between the Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces, Nike dropped a video of Ionescu that quickly did numbers on social media. Check out Nike's social media post below, and you can be the judge of whether it is real or fake.
In the brief video, we can see Ionescu spinning her second signature sneaker on her finger. Last month, Ionescu unveiled the Nike Sabrina 2, and it was instantly well-received by the sneaker community.
Building on the massive success of Ionescu's debut hoop shoe, Nike plans to drop the second installment of her signature line on June 25, 2024 (globally on June 28). While we anxiously await the Nike Sabrina 2, fans can find Ionescu's first signature collection at a discount on the Nike website.
The Nike Sabrina 2 is all about speed, as the design team shaved 28 grams of weight without sacrificing support, stability, or comfort. Additionally, it provides a precise blend of softness and stability, featuring a plush Cushlon 3.0 foam midsole contained within a firmer Cushlon foam carrier.
The NBA Finals are almost over, and it is time for the WNBA to dominate the sneaker conversation. It is sure to be another exciting season for Ionescu and the rest of the league. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated for all your footwear news from around the sports world.
