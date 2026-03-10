Angel Reese Teases "USA" Reebok Basketball Shoes

The best women's basketball players in the world have spent the winter preparing for the 2026 Women's World Cup in September. Over the past few months, hoops fans have been treated to practice videos of rivals partnering as teammates.

Even better, Team USA players have dazzled social media with patriotic shoes in player-exclusive colorways. No player has done a better job than Angel Reese. The Chicago Sky forward continues to show off unreleased colorways of her smash-hit, first signature Reebok basketball shoe.

Reebok Angel Reese 1 "USA"

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 in home and away "USA" colorways. | @angel.reese

On Monday night, Reese previewed the Reebok Angel Reese 1 in and home and away "USA" colorways. One version sports a monochromatic red design in line with Team USA's road uniforms. The other features a red and white color scheme that matches Team USA's home uniforms.

Currently, there is no release information for either shoe. While each colorway is objectively amazing, we are holding our breath for the "Stars and Stripes" colorway below.

Reebok Angel Reese 1 "Stars and Stripes"

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 "Stars and Stripes" colorway. | @angel.reese

In December, Reese debuted the Reebok Angel Reese 1 "Stars and Stripes" colorway. The silhouette sported a silver and navy upper with red detailing. Reese's signature logo popped off the tongues in gold with extra stars for the special occasion. The speckled laces also included star lacelocks, which is another first for Reese's debut hoop shoe.

Reese said at the time that the shoes were "one of one," implying they would not be released in the future. However, Reebok has to know how popular these shoes would be if they hit shelves. We refuse to give up hope on a future release.

Future Colorways

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 'Unapologetically Angel' colorway. | Reebok

Last month, Reebok teased the Reebok Angel Reese 1 SS26 Collection. The four colorways include: Rose Dust, Gala Green, Navy Halo, and Unapologetically Angel.

While not all of the release dates have been announced, fans can shop the current selection of Reese's signature basketball shoes in adult and kid sizes at Reebok.com.

Angel Reese x Reebok

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 'Navy Halo' colorway. | Reebok

Reese first partnered with Reebok through an NIL deal while playing for the LSU Tigers. During her rookie season, Reese signed a massive contract extension that included a signature basketball shoe and apparel collections.

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 launched in September 2025 and has maintained an unbelievable level of hype among sneakerheads. Fans can expect more exciting developments throughout the WNBA off-season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.