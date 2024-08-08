Angel Reese Unveils Her Reebok Sneaker & Apparel Collection
For several months, Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese has been teasing her upcoming collection with Reebok. Whether on or off the court, the WNBA All-Star was seen in several exclusive sneakers and outfits, alluding to the highly anticipated release.
Now, the brand partner and fashion icon has officially unveiled her first collection with Reebok. Titled 'Reebok by Angel,' the collection features a full range of performance and lifestyle footwear and apparel, which draws its inspiration from “Reese’s powerful feminine energy and versatile style on and off the court.”
In a statement, Reese expressed her excitement about the collection.
“I am honored to unveil my first collection with Reebok, and worked hand in hand with the brand to ensure each and every piece is designed to elicit confidence and expression,” said Reese.
“I wanted to create a collection that allowed women and girls everywhere to embrace their femininity and power in whatever they’re doing. This collection is for HER to be stylish and fierce on all occasions. “
Angel’s dedication and hands-on collaboration throughout the collection’s design process was such a special privilege,” Portia Blunt, SVP of Product Reebok added. “Angel is inspiring women everywhere to be bold and express themselves, and this collection is a representation of that.”
Inspired by Reese’s undeniable energy, and sense of style the collection features a bold icy color palette of ‘Always Blue’ and ‘Silver Chrome’ with hand-picked design details throughout which include ‘Unapologetically Angel’ graphics and her mantra “When They Sleep On You…Tuck Them In!”
The collection includes Angel Lux 7/8 Bodysuit ($100) in ‘Always Blue’ is designed to give full support for athletic personal favorite of Angel.
Featuring Angel’s Manta ‘When They Sleep on You...Tuck Them In!’ in a bold graphic design, Angel Graphic Tee ($40) is a must-have for the modern-day athlete.
There’s also the Angel Vector Track Jacket ($80), an updated version of Reebok’s iconic Track Jacket, the Angel Cotton Bralette ($35), the Angel Wide Leg Pants ($70): with a trendy high-waisted design to enhance her silhouette while offering a built-in inner short for modesty.
The Angel Lux Contour Crop Top ($50) and Angel Lux Contour Bike Short ($50). Each gives support for all movements and comes in a stand-out Silver Chrome color.
The entire collection will be available on Reebok.com and select retailers worldwide. beginning August 23, 2024 at Reebok.com. All footwear is available in adult sizing, with kids' offerings also available in the BB 4000 II and Classic Leather silhouettes.
Be sure to stay tapped into Kicks on SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
Further Reading: Reebok and Emmitt Smith unveil fan-favorite sneaker and card collection.