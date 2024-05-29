ANTA Launches Kyrie Irving's First Signature Lifestyle Sneaker
It has been an exciting season for Kyrie Irving. Not only are Irving's Dallas Mavericks guard one win away from the NBA Finals, but his newly launched signature sneaker line with ANTA has been a hit in the footwear world.
Earlier this season, Irving debuted his first signature hoop shoe - the ANTA KAI 1. Since then, the electric point guard has dazzled fans with several colorways of the model (most of which have eventually been released to the public).
With all eyes on his feet, Irving is taking another gigantic step in the sneaker industry. ANTA has officially launched Irving's first signature lifestyle sneaker. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the ANTA KAI Tribe.
Irving's first signature lifestyle sneaker, the ANTA KAI Tribe, has already launched in China. The low-cut shoe has been released in two straightforward colorways - black and white. Sneakerheads in the United States can expect a larger launch later this summer.
Athletes and fans who do not want to wait for the lifestyle sneaker to arrive can go ahead and shop Irving's signature basketball sneaker collection on the KICKS CREW website and app. The veteran guard is also an investor with a leadership role within the company.
When Irving signed a multi-year signature sneaker deal with ANTA, he became head of the Chinese brand's basketball division. Since then, Irving has done a commendable job of elevating the brand to new heights on the hardwood.
Irving has proven himself capable of moving products for Nike and ANTA. The 8x NBA All-Star is raising the bar again as he enters the lifestyle sneaker market. The sneaker community can count on Sports Illustrated for all of their most important footwear news from around the NBA and the rest of the sports world.
