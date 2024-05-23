Kyrie Irving Debuts ANTA KAI 1 "Chief Hela" in Mavericks Win
The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 108-105 to take a 1-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday night. Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving impressed with his play and sneakers.
Irving poured 30 points in the old-fashioned way (without any three-pointers) and debuted a new colorway of his first signature sneaker with ANTA.
Social media was abuzz when they saw Irving wearing hoop shoes that resembled moccasins. It is one of the many reasons why the 32-year-old remains a fan-favorite in the basketball and sneaker community.
The 8x NBA All-Star wore the ANTA KAI 1 in the "Chief Hélà" colorway. Below is a detailed look at the Native American-inspired sneakers and a breakdown of what we know about their potential release information.
The ANTA KAI 1 "Chief Hélà" colorway sported a brown upper with a tan outsole. However, it was the tassels hanging off the sides of the shoes that caught fans' eyes.
It was a very similar design to the custom Nike sneakers Irving wore during the 2023 NBA All-Star Game during his footwear free agency. Irving's heritage and deep connection to Native American culture have inspired multiple colorways of the ANTA KAI 1.
At this time, there is no release information available for the ANTA KAI 1 "Chief Hélà" colorway. While most styles of Irving's first signature sneaker with the Chinese brand have been released to the public, he has also worn some unreleased kicks, including prototype models.
The Western Conference Finals are sure to go on for awhile, which is great news for the sneaker community. That means more exciting footwear from some of their favorite players. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all your sneaker news from the NBA and the rest of the sports world.
Further Reading: Kyrie Irving debuted the ANTA KAI 1 "Mother's Day" in the NBA Playoffs.