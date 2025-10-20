Anthony Edwards' Adidas Shoes Pay Tribute to Timberwolves History
Much to the delight of old-school NBA fans, the Minnesota Timberwolves have reprised their iconic uniforms from the 1990s for the upcoming regular season.
The black, blue, and green threads, complete with trees embroidered around the collar, perfectly capture the essence of what it means to be a Timberwolves fan.
Just in time for the start of the NBA season, Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards and adidas are paying tribute to the legendary franchise. Edwards' second signature adidas basketball shoe is dropping in the 'Blue Burst' colorway.
Release Information
The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 'Blue Burst' colorway will drop on Saturday, October 25. Athletes and fans can buy the performance basketball shoes in adult ($125) and kid ($100) sizes on Foot Locker's website, Foot Locker stores, adidas website, and other select retailers.
Fans can gain an edge on other shoppers through Foot Locker's FLX Rewards Program. It will also unveil a sweepstakes with exclusive prizes timed to the exclusive launch on October 25.
Edwards' second signature sneaker launched earlier this month in the 'With Love' colorway which was a nod to his family and Georgia roots. This new colorway continues the story of a player defined by intensity, confidence, and evolution.
Details
The 'Blue Burst' design represents the next chapter in Edwards' journey as a nod to the city that shaped his game and the mindset that made him one of basketball's most electric young stars.
"Atlanta raised, but Minnesota made. This one is for the city that turned Ant Man into a wolf," said Edwards in a press release ahead of the launch.
The 'Blue Burst' colorway features sports a Blue Fusion upper contrasted by Zero Metallic for a fierce look. Lastly, Edwards' branding and adidas logos appear in Lime Burst to help complete the Timberwolves-inspired aesthetic.
Tech Specs
Like every other installment of the adidas Anthony Edwards 2, this colorway features top-notch performance technology. The most notable feature are the Articulated Fangs. They deliver lockdown and containment, keeping players secure through every cut, drive, and first step.
Underfoot a combination of Lightboost and Lightstrike combines rim and core construction with adidas' leading cushioning platforms, offering superior comfort, responsiveness, and long-lasting freshness on and off the court.
Lastly, a propulsion plate provides torsional support and energy return for quicker takeoffs and effortless elevation.
The 2025-26 NBA season tips off tomorrow night, so fans can expect more heat from Edwards and adidas. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.