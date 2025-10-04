The Adidas Anthony Edwards 2 Struggles on Launch Day
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards' highly anticipated second signature adidas basketball shoe launched today. However, fans will not see any attention-grabbing headlines about record sales. The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 failed to sell out on launch day.
This is a shocking development for multiple reasons. First, the debut colorway for new installments of popular signature sneaker lines always sells out on launch day—usually within minutes. Sometimes, due to high demand or intentionally low supply, but either way, the launch colorway should always sell out quickly.
Secondly, adidas has marketed Edwards' sophomore sneaker for months, including his first-ever international tour dubbed the "Believe That" tour.
Edwards' first signature sneaker enjoyed a stellar two-year run, marked by dozens of exciting colorways, crossover appeal to football, and one of the best marketing campaigns in recent memory.
Launch day for the adidas Anthony Edwards 2 should have been a celebration of the signature line. Now, we are left questioning if the shoes will resonate the same way as their predecessor. Below are the shopping details on how fans can easily purchase the shoes at retail prices, along with our theories on why sales fell short.
Shopping Information
The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 launched in the "With Love" colorway on Saturday, October 4. The shoes have a retail price of $130 in adult sizes and $100 in kid sizes.
Online shoppers will not have to look hard to find the performance basketball shoes available at retail price. The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "With Love" is still in stock at adidas, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Dick's Sporting Goods, and other popular retailers.
Even worse for the hype of the shoe (but great news for consumers), the adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "With Love" is available for below the retail price in most sizes on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.
Some fans who bought the shoes on release day are already unloading them at a loss. Fans can probably expect the average resale prices to further dip once additional colorways are released in the future.
Why It Didn't Sell Out
It is possible that the main reason the adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "With Love" is sitting on shelves is because adidas manufactured enough units to meet and exceed the demand. In which case, the brand should be commended for not creating a false scarcity to generate hype.
Other reasons could be the timing of the launch. Most footwear companies target late September and early October to launch new basketball shoes to coincide with the start of the NBA season. Edwards' sneakers are competing against new shoes from Ja Morant and LeBron James, among other NBA stars.
A lackluster launch day should not raise concerns about Edwards' signature sneaker line. The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 still looks good and will feature several popular colorways that are likely to sell out.
However, following such an in-your-face marketing campaign, which drew the ire of competing brands, today's results were a surprising miss. Jordan Brand and Converse have both returned fire at adidas, but neither shot made a dent on Edwards' impenetrable confidence.
The 2025-26 NBA season is just getting started, so fans can expect more splashy headlines from Edwards and adidas. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
