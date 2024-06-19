Jordan Brand Fires Shots at Anthony Edwards & Adidas in New Ad
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
The Boston Celtics won the NBA Championship, which was the exclamation point a career year for Jayson Tatum. Not only did he lead the proud franchise back to the promised land, but he also made a huge mark on the sneaker industry.
Earlier this spring, Tatum debuted his second signature sneaker with Jordan Brand. The Jordan Tatum 2 was a smash hit. In fact, Sports Illustrated named it the second-best new basketball shoe of the 2023-24 NBA season.
However, the top spot went to Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards' debut hoop shoe with adidas. Edwards and adidas sparked a sneaker war earlier this year with an aggressive marketing campaign.
After the NBA Finals, Jordan Brand wasted no time taking shots at Edwards and adidas. In a brief social media video, Jordan Brand laments the trash-talking and covers up a peach-colored billboard that was seen throughout most of Edwards' adidas ads.
It would seem that Tautm and Jordan Brand got the last laugh. Except that sneaker season never stops. Adidas and Edwards have proven to be a formidable team, and they will surely be back with more smoke soon.
In the meantime, online shoppers can purchase Tatum's signature sneakers on the Nike website. Conversely, Edwards' signature sneakers have been sold out for some time on the adidas website. Fans must resort to sneaker resale websites if they want the adidas AE 1.
Edwards unveiled the adidas AE 1 Low during the NBA Playoffs, and the low-cut model is expected to hit shelves in August.
Even better, there are many more colorways of the original adidas AE 1 on the way. That includes one that has drawn comparisons to one of Michael Jordan's most famous sneakers.
Nothing is static in the NBA or the sneaker industry, but it appears there could be a real rivalry brewing between Tatum and adidas (as well as their respective sneaker sponsors). Fans can count on Sports Illustrated for all their footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
News: Jayson Tatum debuted the Jordan Tatum 2 "Red Cement" in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.