Anthony Edwards' Adidas Sneakers Honor Kansas Jayhawks
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards' first signature sneaker with adidas took the basketball world by storm last year. The adidas AE 1 and its low-top counterpart have reached hype levels not seen with basketball shoes in years.
Adidas and Edwards have cooked up plenty of fire general-release colorways, but player-exclusive styles remain the most coveted among athletes and fans.
As the college basketball season hit its stride, the NBA All-Star partnered with Adidas to support one of its NCAA partner schools.
This week, adidas surprised the Kansas Jayhawks Men's and Women's Basketball teams with the AE1 Low in a player-exclusive "Kansas Jayhawks" colorway and a video message from Edwards himself.
Edwards said, "Jayhawks, what's happening? It's your boy, ANT. Y'all got some AE1s, PEs, on the way. Y'all know what to do. Go handle your business."
The gifting took place ahead of both teams' Saturday matchups against Houston, with the men's game being a top-12 matchup. Fans can expect to see many Jayhawks players rocking their ultra-rare kicks on the court.
The colorway is decked out in Kansas Blue and detailed with "ROCK" and "CHALK" in the soles. The custom shoes highlight the brand's continued collaboration with the University of Kansas and superstar talent like Edwards to equip next-gen athletes with bespoke and high-performing product.
Unfortunately for sneakerheads, the adidas AE 1 Low "Kansas Jayhawks" will never hit shelves. However, online shoppers can choose from several colorways of Edwards' signature sneakers in adult and kid sizes on the adidas website.
In addition to looking good off of the court, Edwards' debut hoop shoe offers superior performance on the court. The Generative Support Wing boasts a bold and distinct TPU design that provides stability and containment, enabling athletes to play explosively in all directions while ensuring mid-foot breathability.
Meanwhile, the full-length TPU-encased Jet Boost technology offers an enhanced experience, with smaller energy capsules fused together for greater energy return and cushion.
Lastly, the enlarged herringbone outsole provides superior traction, giving athletes the grip they need to dominate on the court.
Basketball fans can expect more heat from adidas athletes this season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.