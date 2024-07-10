Anthony Edwards Signs Contract Extension With Adidas
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards further cemented his place in the sneaker industry on Wednesday. Edwards has signed an eight-figure, multiyear contract extension with adidas, according to Shams Charnia of The Athletic.
Edwards' first signature sneaker, the adidas AE 1, launched during the 2023-24 NBA season, and it took the basketball world by storm. Edwards and adidas followed that up with a low-top version of the hoop shoe, which comes out later this month.
Throughout the season, Edwards debuted several general release and player-exclusive colorways of the adidas AE 1 - all of which were well-received by sneakerheads.
The only problem with Edwards' sneakers is that they kept selling out quickly after they hit shelves. Athletes and fans must try their luck on sneaker resale websites to find the adidas AE 1.
Edwards' larger-than-life personality shined bright during an aggressive marketing campaign executed by adidas. However, it was not without blowback. Jordan Brand fired shots at Edwards and adidas in a commercial after the 2024 NBA Finals.
Adidas has an impressive roster of signature athletes in the NBA, including Damian Lillard, James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, and Trae Young. But this deal makes Edwards the face of adidas basketball.
The 22-year-old will be the only adidas athlete on Team USA in the 2024 Summer Olympics. Taking advantage of the opportunity, adidas is releasing three Olympic-inspired colorways of Edwards' signature sneakers to celebrate the quadrennial event.
It is sure to be an exciting summer for the sneaker community, so fans can follow Sports Illustrated for all their footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
Rankings: Anthony Edwards' ten best sneakers of the 2023-24 NBA season.