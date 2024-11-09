Anthony Edwards' Sneakers Pays Homage to Michael Jordan
It is never wise to compare a basketball player to Michael Jordan in any way. Comparing an athlete to the greatest of all time is just too lofty of a goal for anyone to reach.
It will set the hooper up for embarrassment and disappointment, like trying to former a super team for the Los Angeles Clippers (it cannot be done).
However, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards does not shy away from challenges. The NBA All-Star has built a reputation for challenging the best players in the league. Additionally, his first signature sneaker with adidas has invited fair comparisons to Jordan's iconic line.
Thanks to a marketing campaign that is both aggressive and refreshingly authentic, the adidas AE 1 (also called the adidas Anthony Edwards 1) has kept the sneaker world in a blinder for over a year now.
Earlier this week, Edwards debuted yet another new colorway of the adidas AE 1 Low. Dubbed the "Best of Adi 2.0," the silhouette sports a white upper contrasted by black and red. Does that color scheme sound familiar? And where did he debut them? In Chicago against the Bulls, of course.
Best of all, the sneakers are scheduled to hit shelves in the near future. The adidas AE 1 Low "Best of Adi 2.0" will drop in January 2025 for $110 in adult sizes. Online shoppers will be able to purchase the hoop shoes at adidas and other select retailers.
In addition to looking sharp, Edwards' debut hoop shoe offers superior performance on the court. The Generative Support Wing boasts a bold and distinct TPU design that provides stability and containment, enabling athletes to play explosively in all directions while ensuring mid-foot breathability.
Meanwhile, the full-length TPU-encased Jet Boost technology offers an enhanced experience, with smaller energy capsules fused together for greater energy return and cushion.
Lastly, the enlarged herringbone outsole provides superior traction, giving athletes the grip they need to dominate on the court.
The NBA season is just getting started and Edwards is keeping his opponents on their toes. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.