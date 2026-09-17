Anthony Edwards Roasts LeBron, LaMelo, NBA Stars in Adidas Ad

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards launched his signature adidas sneaker line with an aggressive marketing campaign in December 2023. The ads have regularly taken shots at the NBA's biggest stars (from opposing teams and footwear brands), even enlisting comedian Katt Williams for a few epic takedowns.

Now on his third signature sneaker, Edwards is not letting up on his rivals. Alongside the adidas Anthony Edwards 3 launch, the two partners have kicked off the "Minnatlantasota" sketch show. The episodic film series drops new episodes on the 5th of each month throughout the season.

In the first episode of "Minnatlantasota," Edwards roasted LeBron James, Jaylen Brown, Jaylen Brunson, and his new teammate, LaMelo Ball. Below is the video and a breakdown of each joke.

Welcome to Minnatlantasota. The Cold Blooded Anthony Edwards 3 drops tomorrow.



Believe That. pic.twitter.com/dBntrumfSa — adidas Basketball (@adidasHoops) September 17, 2026

LeBron James and Jaylen Brown

James' lengthy free agent decision held up roster movement and even the scheduling for this upcoming decision. After seriously considering the Timberwolves, James joined Brown to form a new super team with the Philadelphia 76ers. Edwards took a shot at James and Brown over their hair.

"But we old school, so we ain't gonna play it safe," said Edwards. "Speaking of old school, you see where Big Dog ended up? He was gonna join me in Minnesota, but I guess his knees couldn't handle cold weather. It's cool, though. We know why he really made that decision.

Philly got some of the best barbers in the world. Between him and the old boy from Boston, they're gonna have a whole lot of enhancements going on in the locker room. Okay. I'm just playing, y'all. No pun intended."

LaMelo Ball

After previously beefing with Ball over who had the better signature sneakers (Ball is the face of PUMA Basketball), Edwards welcomed his new teammate to Minneapolis. He used the opportunity to joke about Ball's notoriously bad driving skills.

"I'm excited about my new road, dog," Edwards said. "They brought my twin to the Twin Cities. We been working out together and doing all type of things. But one thing we ain't doing is carpooling if he driving. I ain't riding with him, y'all."

Jalen Brunson

Edwards acknowledged Brunson winning an NBA Championship for the New York Knicks with a backhanded compliment. "Hey, hey, don't forget," Edwards joked. "Shout out to my boy for winning the chip, though. I ain't gonna lie. I'm gonna be there soon, y'all. Just wait on."

After pointing out the adidas Anthony Edwards 3 "Cold Blooded" colorway, Edwards circled back to Brunson. "We ain't playing fair this year. If you on the court against me, anybody can get it. Even your daddy. I don't care if he's your assistant coach."

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or Victor Wembanyama

“When I lace these up, it’s over for all of y’all. Especially you know who.”



Who do y’all think Anthony Edwards is talking about? 👀🤔 https://t.co/i4Eo3h4Gqg pic.twitter.com/q5837fgoMC — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) September 17, 2026

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has drawn the most attention in Edwards' marketing campaigns. The next closest is San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama. Edwards vaguely referenced one of his two Western Conference rivals at the end of the video.

"When I lace these up, it's over for all y'all," Edwards said with a serious tone. "Especially, you know who. All right, we got a wild show for y'all this season. We have fun. We making jokes. Oh, yeah, and we winning at all. Lock in. Men of Minnesota will be right back. Believe that."

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