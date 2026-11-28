For months, the A Ma Maniére x Nike Air Force 1 collection has been talked about in whispers. Spy photos and short clips have surfaced all over the internet, and everyone has asked the same question. When do they drop?

A Ma Maniére finally answered, and the answer is never. Six colorways exist, and the brand has no plans to launch them. I love this move. This is my first feature on A Ma Maniére, and it comes right after a pair of the JAIDE x Air Jordan 11 Low dominated the sneaker conversation.

Legacy

JAIDE Charlotte. | The Whitaker Group

James Whitner runs The Whitaker Group, the retail group behind A Ma Maniére, Social Status, APB, and JAIDE. A Ma Maniére is based in Atlanta, and its name means "in my own way."

The brand built its name with Jordan Brand, starting with the Air Jordan 3 "Raised By Women" in 2021. It took on the Air Jordan 1, 2, 4, 6, and 12. This year, Whitaker Group delivered the first-ever collaboration on the Air Jordan 11.

The Shoe

A Ma Maniére's Nike Air Force 1s. | A Ma Maniére

The Nike Air Force 1 debuted in 1982 as a basketball shoe. Today, it's one of the most popular casual shoes in sneaker culture, and it has long outgrown the court. The shoe has been a favorite inside A Ma Maniére for a long time, so the team gave it six colorways of its own. Every shade is open to interpretation, and so is the styling. The goal is simple. These pairs belong on feet that will wear them out.

The Tech

The Nike Air Force 1 was the first basketball shoe with Nike Air cushioning. Designer Bruce Kilgore placed an Air unit in the heel and added a circular pivot point on the outsole for quick turns on the hardwood. More than four decades later, that same foundation sits under all six A Ma Maniére pairs.

Where to Get It

JAIDE Atlanta. | The Whitaker Group

There's no release date, no raffle, and no online drop. The A Ma Maniére x Nike Air Force 1 collection is available only in-store at A Ma Maniére Chicago, Atlanta, D.C., and Houston, and through the A Ma Maniére Inner Circle.

The Inner Circle is the brand's highest membership tier, with early access to select releases and product held for members only. Want in? Ask the team at your local A Ma Maniére. The brand wants people to stumble onto these on their own, and I'm all for it.

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