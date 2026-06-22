Debating Best NBA Draft Class of All Time: Does LeBron’s 2003 Group Top Michael Jordan, 1984?

Every year around this time we start to look back at NBA drafts from the past, and comparing the current class to the best from history.

Two drafts stand apart in history as having the best classes ever produced. Others had top-end stars or a lot of depth, but none have come close to touching the 1984 and 2003 drafts. Both produced multiple Hall of Famers, plus a solid chunk of really solid other players.

The debate rages about which of these two drafts is the best of all time. Let’s dive in.

1984 NBA draft class

Michael Jordan debuted for the Bulls in 1984 after going No. 3 in a loaded NBA draft. | NorthJersey.com-USA TODAY NETWOR

No. 1: Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston Rockets

The 1984 draft is most remembered for the Trail Blazers selecting Kentucky center Sam Bowie over Michael Jordan. As a result, many forget that Olajuwon was the unquestioned No. 1 pick that year. After leading Houston to the NCAA title in 1983 and being named the most outstanding player at the Final Four, he returned for his senior year and led the NCAA in rebounds while becoming a consensus first-team All-American. Jordan edged him for the Naismith Trophy as the best player in the nation, but few questioned whether Olajuwon would be a star at the next level.

Everyone was correct. Olajuwon became a 12-time All-Star, was named first team All-NBA six times — while earning spots on the second team and third team three times each — was a two-time Defensive Player of the year (1993, ‘94), five-time first-team All-Defense, won an MVP in ‘94, and led the Rockets to back-to-back titles in ’94 and ‘95. If that wasn’t enough, he won a gold medal with Team USA at the ’96 Olympics.

Olajuwon is a Hall of Famer and one of the greatest centers in NBA history.

No. 3: Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls

The Bulls had the greatest bit of draft luck in history, outside of maybe the Cavaliers landing the No. 1 pick when LeBron James entered the league. Sitting there at No. 3, Chicago watched as Portland selected Bowie, a great 7'1" college center with a lengthy injury history. The Bulls gladly snagged Jordan at No. 3 and went about methodically building one of the greatest dynasties in sports history.

In the estimation of many, Jordan is the greatest player of all time and was the most famous athlete on the planet in the ‘90s. He led Chicago to six NBA titles, winning Finals MVP in all six victories. He was a five-time MVP, a 14-time All-Star, a 10-time first-team All-NBA selection, was named Defensive Player of the Year in 1988, and was first-team All-Defensive nine times. Jordan was also a 10-time scoring champion, led the league in steals three times and was. a three-time AP Athlete of the Year. He won Olympic gold medals with Team USA at the ’84 and ’92 Olympics.

Simply put, Jordan is one of the two greatest players of all time and elevates this draft class from great to incredible.

No. 5: Charles Barkley, Philadelphia 76ers

Charles Barkley was nearly unstoppable as a college star at Auburn before entering the NBA in 1984. | Ricky Rogers / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 76ers also caught some draft luck, as the Mavericks selected Jordan’s North Carolina teammate Sam Perkins at No. 4, leaving them Charles Barkley at No. 5. Perkins went on to be a solid NBA player, but Barkley became a superstar. The Round Mound of Rebound was the SEC Player of the Year in 1984, and Philadelphia grabbed him with the fifth pick despite him being an undersized power forward at 6'6", which was his official height, though he was likely shorter than that.

The gamble paid of as Barkley was an 11-time All-Star and a five-time first-team All-NBA selection, while also being named to the second team five times. He won an MVP in 1993 for the Suns, and despite not being the biggest name on the Dream Team he arguably had the best tournament at the ’92 Olympics. He notched another gold in Atlanta at the ’96 Games.

Barkley was a no-doubt Hall of Famer throughout his career, while also being one of the sport’s most colorful figures. He has gone on to be one of the best broadcasters in sports history as well. He become a Hall of Famer in 2006.

No. 16: John Stockton, Utah Jazz

The fourth elite pick from this draft was the third member of the Dream Team on this list. The Jazz selected Stockton with the 16th pick out of Gonzaga, and he developed into one of the best point guards in NBA history. The WCAC Player of the Year in 1984, he was a bit under the radar as a prospect, but he found a home in Utah and became a franchise cornerstone.

Stockton was a 10-time All-Star, and led the NBA in assists nine times, every season from 1988 until ‘96. He also led the league in steals twice, and was named first team All-NBA two times, while earning second-team honors six times and third-team on three occasions. He was second-team All-Defense five times, which showed the two-way nature of his game. He is still the league’s all-time assist leader with 15,806, which is more than 3,000 ahead of Chris Paul (12,552). It’s a record that may never be broken.

A gold medal-winner in 1992 and ‘96, Stockton is one of the greatest guards in basketball history. He was inducted into hte Hall of Fame in 2009.

Other notable players

Kevin Willis, drafted in 1984, played all the way until 2007, winning a title with the Spurs in ‘03. | ROBERT HANASHIRO via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The big names weren’t the only good players picked in the 1984 draft. The top 11 produced three more All-Stars, including Spurs guard Alvin Robertson (No. 7), who was a four-time All-Star, and Kings forward Otis Thorpe (No. 9), who was an All-Star for the Rockets in 1992 and won an NBA title with them in ’94. The Hawks selected Kevin Willis (No. 11), who was an All-Star in ’92 and won a title with the Spurs in 2003. An interesting side note is that Willis holds the record for most games played by someone who hasn't been inducted into the Hall of Fame at 1,424.

There was actually another Hall of Famer selected in 1984, but he never played a single minute in the NBA. Brazil’s Oscar Schmidt was taken with the 131st pick in the draft by the Nets. Schmidt was a 6'9" forward who spent his career in Europe and Brazil. He was long considered the all-time leading scorer in basketball history (49,973) until James surpassed him in 2024. Schmidt played in five Olympics for Brazil, spanning from 1980 until ‘96. He is the all-time leader in Olympic scoring with 1,093 points. Schmidt was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013.

Other non-All-Stars who had solid careers were Sam Perkins, Jerome Kersey, Sam Bowie, Michael Cage, Vern Felming, Jay Humphries and Tony Campbell.

The full first round of the 1984 draft

PICK PLAYER TEAM 1 Hakeem Olajuwon Houston Rockets 2 Sam Bowie Portland Trail Blazers 3 Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls 4 Sam Perkins Dallas Mavericks 5 Charles Barkley Philadelphia 76ers 6 Melvin Turpin Washington Bullets 7 Alvin Robertson San Antonio Spurs 8 Lancaster Gordon Los Angeles Clippers 9 Otis Thorpe Kansas City Kings 10 Leon Wood Philadelphia 76ers 11 Kevin Willis Atlanta Hawks 12 Tim McCormick Cleveland Cavaliers 13 Jay Humphries Phoenix Suns 14 Michael Cage Los Angeles Clippers 15 Terence Stansbury Dallas Mavericks 16 John Stockton Utah Jazz 17 Jeff Turner New Jersey Nets 18 Vern Fleming Indiana Pacers 19 Bernard Thompson Portland Trail Blazers 20 Tony Campbell Detroit Pistons 21 Kenny Fields Milwaukee Bucks 22 Tom Sewell Philadelphia 76ers 23 Earl Jones Los Angeles Lakers 24 Michael Young Boston Celtics

2003

LeBron James answers questions from throng of media members gathered at Gund Arena after he worked out for former Cavaliers head coach Paul Silas and the team on June 20, 2003. | Phil Masturzo / USA TODAY NETWORK

No. 1: LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

While there still remains debate, James is almost certainly the greatest basketball player of all time and he led this draft off. He’s still playing 23 years later. Despite this draft class being loaded, there was no debate over the No. 1 pick. It was James from the moment the Cavs won the lottery. The two-time national high school player of the year lived up to all the hype surrounding him and then some.

So far in his career, James has won four championships and earned Finals MVP each time. He’s a four-time MVP, a 22-time All-Star, has been named first-team All-NBA 13 times and has been second-team and third-team four times apiece. He has also been first-team All-Defense five times. James also holds a litany of all-time records, like most points, games, minutes and field goals, while also reaching the NBA Finals 10 times.

There is no doubting his place in history and he elevates this draft class into the stratosphere.

No. 3: Carmelo Anthony, Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets got extremely lucky at No. 3. While there were several great players on the board, the Pistons opted to take a risk at No. 2 and selected 18-year-old Darko Miličić from Serbia. That left Anthony on the board and Denver pounced. He had just led Syracuse to a national championship as a freshman, earning Final Four Most Outstanding Player along the way.

Anthony was a 10-time All-Star, led the NBA in scoring in 2013, and was consistently one of the league’s best wings. Thanks to playing during a loaded era at his position, he never earned a first-team All-NBA selection. He was on the second and third-teams a combined six times, though. Anthony also established himself as one of the best players of his era on the international stage, as he particlpated in four Olympics. He earned a bronze medal at the 2004 Games, then took home golds in ’08, ’12 and ‘16.

During his 19-year career, Anthony was one of the NBA’s most lethal scorers. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2025 and remains one of the best players to never win an NBA title.

No. 4: Chris Bosh, Toronto Raptors

Chris Bosh, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade—three of the top five players in the loaded 2003 NBA draft—teamed up with the Heat to win two titles. | Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

Bosh tends to be a bit of a forgotten man in this draft, but he wound up being an elite NBA big man. After he was the ACC Rookie of the Year for Georgia Tech as a freshman in 2003, Bosh jumped to the league and the Raptors snagged him with the fourth pick.

The 6'11" forward/center wound up winning two NBA titles as part of the Big Three in Miami with James and Dwyane Wade, and was an 11-time All-Star during his 13-year career. From 2006 to ‘16, Bosh averaged 20.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 blocks per game. He was also part of the Redeem Team that won gold at the 2008 Olympics.

Bosh was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021.

No. 5: Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat

In virtually every re-draft of this class, Wade is the second pick. He fell to the Heat at No. 5 after becoming a consensus first-team All-American at Marquette in 2003 and wound up becoming the best player in franchise history.

Wade won three NBA titles with Miami and was a 13-time All-Star. He was named first-team All-NBA twice and ended up on the second and third teams a combined six times. He led the league in scoring in 2009 as well. During the prime of his 16-year career (from 2005 through ‘15), Wade averaged 24.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.7 steals per game. He was an elite guard and one of the NBA’s most complete backcourt players.

A member of the Redeem Team in 2008, Wade also earned a bronze medal at the 2004 Olympics. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023.

Other notable players

Kyle Korver was selected at No. 51 in the exceptionally-deep 2003 NBA draft. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Clippers selected center Chris Kaman with the No. 6 pick, and he was an All-Star in 2010. The Hornets picked David West at No. 18, and he became a two-time All-Star and won two NBA titles with the Warriors late in his career. Josh Howard was picked at No. 29 by the Mavericks, and he became an All-Star in 2007. Mo Williams was the 47th pick in the draft by the Jazz, and while he bounced around a bit, he became an All-Star with the Cavs in 2009 and won a title with them in 2016. Kyle Korver was also a second-round pick, as the Nets snagged him at No. 51. He was an All-Star for the Hawks in 2015.

Non-All-Stars like José Calderón, Kendrick Perkins, Steve Blake, Boris Diaw, Leandro Barbosa, Luke Walton, Zaza Pachulia and Kirk Hinrich all became good NBA players and showed how deep the draft class was.

The full first round of the 2003 NBA draft

PICK PLAYER TEAM 1 LeBron James Cleveland Cavaliers 2 Darko Miličić Detroit Pistons 3 Carmelo Anthony Denver Nuggets 4 Chris Bosh Toronto Raptors 5 Dwyane Wade Miami Heat 6 Chris Kaman Los Angeles Clippers 7 Kirk Hinrich Chicago Bulls 8 T.J. Ford Milwaukee Bucks 9 Michael Sweetney New York Knicks 10 Jarvis Hayes Washington Wizards 11 Mickaël Piétrus Golden State Warriors 12 Nick Collison Seattle SuperSonics 13 Marcus Banks Memphis Grizzlies 14 Luke Ridnour Seattle SuperSonics 15 Reece Gaines Orlando Magic 16 Troy Bell Boston Celtics 17 Žarko Čabarkapa Phoenix Suns 18 David West New Orleans Hornets 19 Sasha Pavlović Utah Jazz 20 Dahntay Jones Boston Celtics 21 Boris Diaw Atlanta Hawks 22 Zoran Planinić New Jersey Nets 23 Travis Outlaw Portland Trail Blazers 24 Brian Cook Los Angeles Lakers 25 Carlos Delfino Detroit Pistons 26 Ndudi Ebi Minnesota Timberwolves 27 Kendrick Perkins Memphis Grizzlies 28 Leandro Barbosa San Antonio Spurs 29 Josh Howard Dallas Mavericks

Verdict

LeBron James and the 2003 NBA draft class have a claim as the greatest in league history. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The 1984 draft produced what is likely the best top-end in history. The four Hall of Famers are among the top 25 players of all-time. That said, the elite players from 2003 almost match them, and it’s clear the draft was deeper despite only having two rounds compared to the 10 in ‘84.

I’m going with 2003 as the best of all-time. James is likely the greatest player ever and is somehow still playing, while the other three Hall of Famers were among the best players in the NBA for more than a decade.

The 2003 NBA draft was the greatest of all-time.

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