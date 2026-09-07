The JAIDE x Air Jordan 11 Low Gets Exclusive Release

Are you feelin' it? You know the feeling, and so does The Whitaker Group. The creative brand has launched a new marketing campaign to highlight its exclusive Air Jordan 11 Low collaboration. The JAIDE x Air Jordan 11 Low remembers the moment the look comes together.

Set within the familiar worlds of the salon, nail shop, and barbershop, "Feelin' It" celebrates the rituals that prepare us to meet the world with confidence. These community locations are more than just about appearance. They are gathering places where stories are shared, relationships built, and identity affirmed.

Release Information

The JAIDE x Air Jordan 11 Low. | The Whitaker Group

The JAIDE x Air Jordan 11 will be available beginning on Friday, September 18, 2026. The limited-edition sneakers will be exclusive to The Whitaker Group spaces globally and online at jaidejaide.com, apbstore.com, socialstatuspgh.com, a-ma-maniere.com.

The JAIDE x Air Jordan 11 will not be available for retail purchase anywhere else in the world. That won't stop sneakerheads from trying their luck on resale websites, but his rare release will make even that more challenging.

JAIDE x Air Jordan 11 Low

The JAIDE x Air Jordan 11 Low. | The Whitaker Group

The JAIDE x Air Jordan 11 Low features the same shade of light green that inspired the retailer's name. Its premium materials and polished construction make it the talk of the town. Specifically, two cities that will also enjoy special roles in this launch.

Through A Ma Maniére, The Whitaker Group created a world in which product, storytelling, hospitality, and culture could exist together. Now, The Whitaker Group is applying those learnings to JAIDE. With locations in Atlanta and Charlotte, JAIDE brings together considered consumer experiences and thoughtful hospitality.

JAIDE Locations

JAIDE Charlotte. | The Whitaker Group

JAIDE Atlanta features a built-in martini bar and expanded lounge. Meanwhile, JAIDE Charlotte extends the experience through a martini bar, lounge, and restaurant.

Created with women at its center and open to everyone, JAIDE is the next expression of The Whitaker Group's belief that the spaces surrounding product can be just as meaningful as the product itself.

Commerce Meets Hospitality

JAIDE Atlanta. | The Whitaker Group

This new approach takes what The Whitaker Group has learned about hospitality, cultural storytelling, and human connection. It interprets it through a distinctly feminine point of view. JAIDE is more than a place to shop; it's a world designed around how people want to feel.

Whether shopping, talking, or enjoying a meal, The Whitaker Group wants to create spaces where commerce and hospitality are inseparable. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the footwear industry and beyond.