The JAIDE x Air Jordan 11 Low Gets Exclusive Release
Are you feelin' it? You know the feeling, and so does The Whitaker Group. The creative brand has launched a new marketing campaign to highlight its exclusive Air Jordan 11 Low collaboration. The JAIDE x Air Jordan 11 Low remembers the moment the look comes together.
Set within the familiar worlds of the salon, nail shop, and barbershop, "Feelin' It" celebrates the rituals that prepare us to meet the world with confidence. These community locations are more than just about appearance. They are gathering places where stories are shared, relationships built, and identity affirmed.
Release Information
The JAIDE x Air Jordan 11 will be available beginning on Friday, September 18, 2026. The limited-edition sneakers will be exclusive to The Whitaker Group spaces globally and online at jaidejaide.com, apbstore.com, socialstatuspgh.com, a-ma-maniere.com.
The JAIDE x Air Jordan 11 will not be available for retail purchase anywhere else in the world. That won't stop sneakerheads from trying their luck on resale websites, but his rare release will make even that more challenging.
JAIDE x Air Jordan 11 Low
The JAIDE x Air Jordan 11 Low features the same shade of light green that inspired the retailer's name. Its premium materials and polished construction make it the talk of the town. Specifically, two cities that will also enjoy special roles in this launch.
Through A Ma Maniére, The Whitaker Group created a world in which product, storytelling, hospitality, and culture could exist together. Now, The Whitaker Group is applying those learnings to JAIDE. With locations in Atlanta and Charlotte, JAIDE brings together considered consumer experiences and thoughtful hospitality.
JAIDE Locations
JAIDE Atlanta features a built-in martini bar and expanded lounge. Meanwhile, JAIDE Charlotte extends the experience through a martini bar, lounge, and restaurant.
Created with women at its center and open to everyone, JAIDE is the next expression of The Whitaker Group's belief that the spaces surrounding product can be just as meaningful as the product itself.
Commerce Meets Hospitality
This new approach takes what The Whitaker Group has learned about hospitality, cultural storytelling, and human connection. It interprets it through a distinctly feminine point of view. JAIDE is more than a place to shop; it's a world designed around how people want to feel.
Whether shopping, talking, or enjoying a meal, The Whitaker Group wants to create spaces where commerce and hospitality are inseparable. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the footwear industry and beyond.
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Pat Benson covers the sneaker industry for Kicks On Sports Illustrated. As a leading voice in footwear journalism, he breaks news, spotlights important stories, and interviews the biggest names in sports. Previously, Pat has reported on the NBA and authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020)." You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.Follow Pat_Benson_Jr