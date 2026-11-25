The NBA season is heating up, and no sneaker company is meeting the moment like Jordan Brand. On Tuesday night, Jumpman shared a first look at the "Heat Check" PE pack, created for Jordan Brand athletes competing in upcoming NBA Emirates Cup games.

According to Jordan Brand's press release: "Greatness doesn't have a favorite area of the court. The best players can heat up from anywhere, at any time." Jordan Brand celebrates the scoring skills of its star-studded roster with the "Heat Check Pack."

Jordan Brand "Heat Check Pack"

Jordan Brand's "Heat Check Pack" colorways. | Jordan Brand

The collection features four player-exclusive models (the Air Jordan 41, Triangle, Tatum 5, and Luka 5) that use a heat map as the foundation of their colorways: the hottest zones of the court, rendered in color, and representative of the unmistakable energy and confidence Jumpman players carry onto the hardwood.

Between November 24-27, as the NBA Emirates Cup heats up, these PEs will represent the thermal signature of a player becoming unstoppable because Greatness creates its own heat map. Below is a detailed look at each shoe.

Air Jordan 41

The Air Jordan 41 "Heat Check" colorway. | Jordan Brand

The Air Jordan 41 "Heat Check" colorway uses its 3D nano mesh upper to stand out with waves of orange and yellow. Meanwhile, the tongue and ankle collar are green with graphics to continue the blazing design.

The Air Jordan 41 has sold out in most sizes of its first two colorways. Fans can shop the shoe for $205 in adult sizes at Nike.com. Fans could see several Jordan Brand athletes wear this shoe.

Jordan Tatum 5

The Jordan Tatum 5 "Heat Check" colorway. | Jordan Brand

The Jordan Tatum 5 "Heat Check" colorway features a green synthetic leather upper with touches of red and yellow. Meanwhile, orange and yellow drape the rest of the shoe for a molten aesthetic.

General-release colorways of the Jordan Tatum 5 are available in full-family sizing from $55-$135 at Nike.com. Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum will debut the shoe.

Jordan Luka 5

The Jordan Luka 5 "Heat Check" colorway. | Jordan Brand

The Jordan Luka 5 "Heat Check" colorway uses its synthetic upper to showcase the entire color palette. The orange-and-yellow base forms the foundation of the fiery shoe.

General-release Jordan Luka 5 colorways are available in kids' and adult sizes for $85-$135 at Nike.com. Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic will debut the shoe.

Jordan Triangle

The Jordan Triangle "Heat Check" colorway. | Jordan Brand

The Jordan Triangle "Heat Check" colorway features an all-orange carbon fiber mesh upper. The green comes in on the synthetic overlays, with yellow laces rounding out the design.

The Jordan Triangle retails for $145 in adult sizes, but is marked down in most general-release colorways at Nike.com. Fans could see players like Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero debut the colorway.

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